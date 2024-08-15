Kansas City Chiefs Safety Returns to Practice
The Kansas City Chiefs once again enter an NFL season on top of the world the after winning their second straight Super Bowl championship, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. They are eager to add a third straight title and be the ones once again standing on the podium when the 2024 season concludes. Just as the preseason starts to really kick into high gear and the preparation for the regular season approaches, the Chiefs just got even stronger, as veteran safety and former Stanford Cardinal star Justin Reid returned earlier this week following an injury.
Reid started training camp on the non-football injury list after sustaining a quad injury prior to camp and after missing all of the previous practices as well as the first preseason game, is now available for the first time this year as he prepares to go for his third ring.
In 16 starts last season, Reid put together a career year, making 95 tackles as well as recording three sacks which were both career bests, while adding on an interception and a forced fumble. Now fully healthy and ready to return to form, Reid will look to build off of his strong 2023 campaign. With this season being the last of a three-year deal that he signed with the Kansas City, Reid will also fight to earn his next contract.
At Stanford, Reid played three years under former coach David Shaw where he excelled as a key piece of the defense, putting together a dominant junior campaign in 2017 where he made 99 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and also had a sack. Known for his ball-hawking abilities, Reid managed to intercept five passes while defending six passes and recovering a fumble. After the season, Reid declared for the 2018 draft where he was selected by the Texans.
The Chiefs are the class of the NFL and have shown that, even when Reid is not on the field, but with his return from injury and his presence in the defensive backfield, the confidence and energy in the locker room is rejuvenated and an already powerful franchise becomes ready to fight once more.