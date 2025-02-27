Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor Can Drastically Improve His Draft Stock at NFL Combine
The stats are there for Stanford's Elic Ayomanor as we approach the NFL Combine. In two seasons with the Cardinal, he posted a combined 125 receptions and 1,844 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He had highlight reel catches, and a 294 yard receiving game against Colorado. The resume is there for Ayomanor.
Yet, there are still some questions surrounding him as the NFL Draft approaches. One of those questions is how long it will take him to reach his potential. While Ayomanor could be a little bit of a project for one lucky NFL team, he certainly going to put in the work and is a quick study.
What gets lost in some analysis of the draft is that Ayomanor didn't always have the best tools around him, yet he was still able to find tremendous success. He was the focal point of opposing defenses, and still managed those numbers.
The offensive line has been a bit of an issue for Stanford the past couple of seasons, leading to less time for quarterback Ashton Daniels to find an open receiver before he would take off running, and still, the stats were there for Ayomanor.
The question that Ayomanor could answer this weekend is what he's capable of when he has things working for him. An offensive line that can protect the quarterback. A QB that can get him the ball consistently. Maybe even another wide out or a running back that can take some of the focus off of him.
To be fair, Ayomanor did have a parter in the receiving game during the second half of the season in 2024, with Emmett Mosley V coming on strong during the final three games of the year.
But when you look at Ayomanor, if he lands in the right spot, he could be a difference-maker right away that could help a team reach the next level. He doesn't need an all-world QB throwing him the ball, but perhaps a league average or better one would be the best fit. Another weapon on offense that can take some of the pressure off him while he learns and develops at the NFL level.
If Ayomanor can impress a few teams with his hands on Saturday, that could be enough to move him up some draft boards. He was charted for 12 drops since 2023, so getting rid of that knock on him at the combine would certainly help his draft stock.
While there were NFL scouts at Stanford football games this season, Ayomanor's game is more about consistency that huge flashy plays that make everyone go 'wow!' though he's had some of those as well. This weekend will be his chance to really show the scouts what he's capable of, and eliminate any potential doubts that he's the right guy for their team.
It's hard to see his stock falling during this combine, but it certainly has room to move up.
Follow us on Facebook and X to keep up with Stanford sports!