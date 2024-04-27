Christian McCaffrey Shares Heartfelt Message After Younger Brother Luke McCaffrey Gets Drafted
On Friday evening, the youngest member of the McCaffrey family heard his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Rice receiver Luke McCaffrey officially joins his father Ed and older brothers Max and Christian as members of the NFL family. He was taken with the final pick in the third-round by the Washington Commanders, and gave his family another moment that they will never forget.
His older brother and San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey took to the app formerly known as Twitter to express how proud he was.
The 49ers and Commanders aren't scheduled to play next season, so the family will have to wait a bit before they can see the two square off. Luke had a phenomenal season at Rice this past year in what was his first year as a full-time wide receiver after starting his career as a quarterback.
He racked up 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 scores, leading the American Athletic Conference. He and his brother did express the desire to play on the same team, but that goal will have to wait, as they are more likely to meet in the playoffs against one another.