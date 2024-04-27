Christian McCaffrey's Youngest Brother Drafted By The Washington Commanders
There is officially another McCaffrey in the NFL following this weekend's NFL Draft.
The youngest brother of Christian McCaffrey, Luke McCaffrey, heard his name called with the final pick of the third-round with the No. 100 overall pick. He was the first player drafted from the American Athletic Conference, after posting 13 touchdowns in his first full season as a wide receiver.
After starting his career as quarterback at Nebraska, he briefly transferred to Louisville before ending up at Rice. He is someone that can be used in a multitude of ways, and will give No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels a savvy target to throw to.
He also becomes the third member of the family to make it to the NFL joining former Stanford stars Ed and Christian McCaffrey, as well as his other older brother Max McCaffrey. Christian and he both expressed an interest in playing on the same team together, but clearly that will have to wait. However, they may end up running into each other in the playoffs.