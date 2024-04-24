Stanford Cardinal Star Josh Karty Projected To Be Drafted By Recent Super Bowl Champs In Latest NFL Mock Draft
It's not often that a team has just one player declare for the NFL Draft after a season, but following the 2023 season Stanford kicker Josh Karty was the lone Cardinal to do so.
The Two-time All Pac-12 first team kicker and Lou Groza Award Finalist was widely viewed as one of the best kickers in all of college football for the past four reasons. Realistically for Stanford, they just needed to get the ball a bit past the 50-yard line and they were in Karty range.
The North Carolina native hit from as far as 61 yards during his career, and was as automatic as they come. For his career, Karty made 51-of-60 (85%) field goals, missing just two field goals that were shorter than 50 yards. In a recent mock draft by ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Karty was just one of two kickers taken.
Reid had Karty going in the final round and the final few picks of the draft, as he was slated to go with pick No. 254 to the Los Angeles Rams.
The move makes a ton of sense for the Rams, as their kickers were a combined 74.4% last season, while also combining to make just 86.5% of their extra points. For Karty, he would obviously get to stay in California, and be on a team that recently won a Super Bowl.