2023 NFL Draft Prospects from Stanford vs. Washington State

Stanford Prospects

Left Tackle Walter Rouse

Strength in his pass set to anchor is there, he is an absolute anchor for the Stanford offensive line. His pass pro set beautiful, he keeps a nice base and rides the edge rusher out wide. That is a tackle that a quarterback wants, makes you not worry about your blind side. Working against WASU Edge Ron Stone Jr. and absolutely stone walls him on a play to play basis. He may be better suited for Right Tackle in the NFL, but he has all the tools you want in a tackle. Size, athleticism, strength, IQ, nastiness to finish plays, experience, he has it and the scouts see it.

Quarterback Tanner McKee

First pass was off and nearly intercepted by the WASU cornerback. Had a wide open Elijah Higgins and missed the throw wide. That's a throw he needs to complete at a high rate. A timing throw to Yurosek with nice zip, those are the throws you want to see a quarterback make. McKee escapes the pocket for 19, thats the rushing ability teams would like to see more often when nothing is there. Nice deep ball with touch that went for 26, that's an NFL throw. Down late the Cardinal threw the ball on almost every play that allowed McKee show off his talent.

Tight End Benjamin Yurosek

Came up big for the Cardinal first down on a nice contested catch over the middle. That is a NFL catch. Another beautiful catch in traffic over the middle and gets a few yards after the catch, his route running is under appreciated. He gets another big catch on 3rd down. His stock is rising, he looks like the next great stanford tight end that will be drafted, and he should be drafted fairly high. Down late Yurosek was the go to player for Tanner McKee. Finished the game with 8 receptions for 90 yards.

Wide Receiver Elijah Higgins

Ran a nice deep out route and was wide open and was just missed by quarterback Tanner McKee. Took a screen pass for 31, his speed is there to go with his NFL size. Higgins runs a nice route for a nice gain of 22 but fumbled the ball. Can't fumble when your team is down 21. Just a physical player that you want to get the ball to. He was targeted a few more times and had himself a nice showing for NFL teams. Finisehd the game with 6 receptions for 77 yards.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly

In press coverage has shown off his ability to be patient at the line of scrimmage and get his hands on receivers disrupting timing. When in off coverage Kelly shows great discipline and shows ability to break on routes fast. Targeted on a fade ball in the end zone and Kelly was in great position to force an incomplete pass. Great rep by Kelly. Kelly has impressed, he has had a few games were he has struggled earlier this season, but not today. He is showing why NFL scouts are raving about him. Even when he is beat he doesn't panic, he gets back in faze and

Washington State Prospects

Quarterback Cameron Ward

Ward has a quick release that allows him to get the ball to his receivers fast and accurate. He is a mobile quarterback that forces you to respect his legs in the run game. His arm strength is there, as he completed a 18-yard pass from the far hash to show off his arm. He followed up that pass with an on target quick out for a 7 yard touchdown. Has pocket awareness, is able to step into the pocket and also is aware of when he needs to bail out. A lot of quick passing routes, a deep throw or anything pass ten yards he hasn't hit yet, would like to see a few more NFL like throws. Finished with a dominating win, 176 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, and did not play in the 4th quarter.

Running Back Nakia Watson

Showed off his burst on a big 65 yard gain to start the game. The hole was big enough to drive a truck through it and he exploded through that hole in as fast as you can blink. Even when there is nothing there in terms of a hole Watson doesn't stop churning his legs and is able to pick up positive yards. After the second drive he's up to 82 yards, he's in for a big game. Showed off some receiving ability when he took a screen for a nice gain. Patient runner that is able to see the lane develop and jump cut into the hole to pick up yards. He's a good runner. Broke off a 41 yard touchdown, he had 158 rushing yards in the first half. Finished the game wiht a dominating performance. He rushed for 166 yards on the day.

Left Tackle Jarret Kingston

Kingston's size is noticeable immediately, with experience at guard the versatility is there. On the first drive WASU rushed to his side for a touchdown. In the run game he gets to the second level and looks to finish with some nastiness. I enjoy watching his feet especially in the run game, he has fast feet that allow him to get in position to open up creases. In pass pro he is patient with his hands, but when he strikes he strikes with power behind each punch. He is a player that is going to work his way up draft board due to position versatility and ability. Unfortunately he was injured in the second quarter, he was having a good game. Hopefully he is okay.

Edge Ron Stone Jr.

Had a nice quarterback hit on Tanner McKee. He works every play as a pass rusher. He looks like an edge player that will play on Sundays like his father a former pro-bolwer along the offensive line. When he wins he wins quick with his hands, but when he loses he doesn't have a secondary move to go to that will win. He was stone walled by Stanford Left Tackle who is also a 2023 NFL prospect Walter Rouse. Stone Jr. is a good run defender as well in the run game he holds his ground and has the ability to shed lineman.

Cornerback Derrick Langford Jr.

Lanford is a big corner standing 6'3 and shows his ability to use his length to get in receivers grills. He is capable of playing off, he isn't stiff for a big corner. Normally a corner with this size you lose flexibility and movement skills, not so much with Langford. Was out of the game for two plays and Stanford attacked his replacement twice. Besides that he hasn't been tested much through out the game.