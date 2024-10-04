After strong debut game, Stanford's Mosley primed for big role against Virginia Tech
At this point in the season, depth charts stay relatively consistent, usually only with minor tweaks taking place as the season’s games get tougher. With Stanford sitting at 2-2, it will go into its game against Virginia Tech with a depth chart that will remain largely the same as last week. However, one position will see a big change, as freshman Emmett Mosley V has earned an official depth chart spot after his strong game last week.
In his first ever college game, Mosley led the team both in targets and catches, being targeted eight times while catching seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Because of his strong performance, he will now replace Marcus Brown as the receiver behind Ismael Cisse, with Mosley V having the ‘or’ designation next to his name, indicating that he should expect to split reps with Cisse.
Mosley, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, was hampered by an injury to start the year which delayed his debut but since his arrival on campus, the anticipation for him to play has mounted, with his talent being evident since his first practice with the team back in spring. As a junior in high school at Santa Margarita, he caught 78 passes for 930 yards and 10 touchdowns. His strong high school career earned him a spot as a consensus top-10 wide receiver in California as well as a spot on the top-25 list among California prospects.
In addition to the change on the depth chart at wide receiver, sophomore JShawn Frausto-Ramos takes over for Jay Green as the safety behind Mitch Leigber, as Green is questionable and freshman Darrius Davis is added as the safety behind Frausto-Ramos.
While Green is not listed on the depth chart, QB Ashton Daniels sits atop the depth chart at his position, which should bode well for him playing on Saturday.
Stanford will return home for the first time in a few weeks, with kickoff against the Hokies slated for 12:30 p.m. (PT). The game will be shown on ESPN and can also be streamed on Fubo.