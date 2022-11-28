Baylor's Dave Aranda headlines ESPN's candidates to replace David Shaw at Stanford

One of the biggest headlines sweeping the country right now is the fact that Stanford's head coaching position is open.

The vacancy comes after the program's all-time winningest coach, David Shaw, announced that he was stepping down following Stanford's loss to BYU on Saturday. Shaw's tenure started out extremely hot, but as I wrote about earlier today Stanford lost their identity and settled for the same staff throughout the struggles.

Now, with just one week away before the transfer portal opens and a few more away from early signing day, the Cardinal need a new head coach. I put out a list of potential coaches that Stanford should consider on Sunday, and now ESPN has done the same. We have a couple similar ones such as former Washington coach Chris Petersen and Sacramento State's Troy Taylor, but they had a couple that I didn't think of, so let's take a look at Adam Rittenberg's top candidates for the opening!