Skip to main content

Baylor's Dave Aranda headlines ESPN's candidates to replace David Shaw at Stanford

There are tons of names being thrown around for the Stanford opening
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the biggest headlines sweeping the country right now is the fact that Stanford's head coaching position is open. 

The vacancy comes after the program's all-time winningest coach, David Shaw, announced that he was stepping down following Stanford's loss to BYU on Saturday. Shaw's tenure started out extremely hot, but as I wrote about earlier today Stanford lost their identity and settled for the same staff throughout the struggles. 

Now, with just one week away before the transfer portal opens and a few more away from early signing day, the Cardinal need a new head coach. I put out a list of potential coaches that Stanford should consider on Sunday, and now ESPN has done the same. We have a couple similar ones such as former Washington coach Chris Petersen and Sacramento State's Troy Taylor, but they had a couple that I didn't think of, so let's take a look at Adam Rittenberg's top candidates for the opening!

Dave Aranda, Baylor HC

Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium

After taking over for Matt Rhule, Aranda has had decent success at Baylor. Here is what Rittenberg had to say about why he's a fit:

Like Petersen, Aranda would be an excellent fit at Stanford. He could be interested in returning to his home state and working in an environment known for both academic and athletic success. He generated plenty of Pac-12 buzz last year but chose to remain at Baylor, which pays him well and provides good administrative support and leadership. Aranda, 46, has shown he can coach in different environments, but his distinctly cerebral approach would be fully embraced at a program like Stanford. He also doesn't mind tackling challenges like NIL and the portal. There's a lot keeping Aranda in Waco, Texas, but Stanford should pursue him nonetheless.

Paul Chryst, Former Wisconsin HC

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, right, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard argue in vain against a Notre Dame touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago,

He was let go as Wisconsin's head coach earlier in the year, but was extremely successful in Madison. Here is what Rittenberg had to say:

If Stanford wants an experienced coach who succeeded at a program with strong academic standards, Chryst would make a lot of sense. He went 67-26 at Wisconsin before surprisingly being fired in October, and he helped the Badgers reach three New Year's Six bowls and four AP Top 25 finishes. Things ultimately got stale for Chryst at Wisconsin, but a location change and the chance to restore success could invigorate him. The 57-year-old also has some Pac-12 ties after two stints as Oregon State's offensive coordinator.

Mike Bloomgren, Rice HC

Los Angeles, California, USA; Rice Owls head coach Mike Bloomgren reacts in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Personally am not the biggest fan of this one as he has little success, but Rittenberg cites former connections to the program as a reason for why he is a candidate saying:

 Stanford's on-field decline has coincided with Bloomgren's departure as the team's offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. Bloomgren, 45, helped fortify Stanford's line from 2011 to 2017 and held a coordinator title for his final five seasons. His overall record at Rice (16-38, no bowl appearances) might be too much for Stanford to ignore, but he's well respected around the program and should at least merit some consideration to replace his former boss.

Greg Roman, Baltimore Ravens OC

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (center) talks to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Robert Griffin III (3) during minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center.

Another coach with previous ties to Stanford, Roman hails from the NFL ranks, and is someone Rittenberg thinks could be a good hire:

Stanford has a history of hiring coaches with NFL ties, including Shaw and Jim Harbaugh. Roman, 50, also has spent most of his career in pro ball, but coached at Stanford in 2008 and 2009 under Harbaugh before joining him with the San Francisco 49ers. He has been an NFL coordinator with the 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Ravens, but he has interest in being a head coach and possibly returning to college. Stanford certainly could gauge his interest, although the timing of the NFL season makes things tricky.

Bronco Mendenhall, former Virginia HC

, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.

Despite being out of football this year, Mendenhall is generating some buzz:

He's not afraid of taking on a struggling program at an academically rigorous school. Mendenhall left a comfortable situation at BYU for Virginia, which was coming off four consecutive losing seasons. He led the Cavaliers to the ACC title game in Year 4 and had only one losing regular season before surprisingly stepping down last year. Mendenhall, 56, seemingly wants to return to the sideline and had been in the mix for Colorado's coaching vacancy this year. He's 135-81 in the FBS and has Pac-12 roots as a former Oregon State player and defensive coordinator.

Derek Mason, Oklahoma State DC

OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason watches the team stretch before practice on April 11 in Stillwater

Another coach with Stanford ties who didn't have success as a head coach the first time around:

Not long ago, Mason would have been viewed as a natural successor to Shaw, with whom he worked at Stanford from 2007 to 2013. The question is how much Mason's eventual struggles at Vanderbilt, where he went 27-55 as coach, would hurt his chances of returning to The Farm. Mason, 53, is a Phoenix native who understands the advantages and challenges at Stanford and also has coached in college during the portal/NIL era.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium
Football

Baylor's Dave Aranda headlines ESPN's candidates to replace David Shaw at Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

David Shaw's downfall at Stanford attributed to lost identity and settling

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw looks on during a time out against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Recruiting

Four-star tight end Walker Lyons announces decommitment from Stanford following David Shaw news

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) talks to quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the third quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Social Media reacts to the news of David Shaw stepping down as Stanford's head coach

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw announces he is stepping down, addresses media

By Kevin Borba
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are 11-1 and won the SWAC championship. 2021-12-18 Deion Sanders
Football

Coaching candidates that Stanford should pursue after David Shaw stepped down

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

David Shaw steps down as Stanford head coach

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Recapping Stanford's Week 13 Loss against BYU

By Kevin Borba