Ben Yurosek ranks as one of the top tight ends in the country

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

There are three things certain in life: death, taxes, and Stanford having an elite tight end.

That trend will continue in 2022 as the now junior, Ben Yurosek, absolutely torched opposing defenses last season and is expected to have an even better year.  

On3 released their rankings of the top 10 tight ends in the country, and Yurosek was included. The lone Pac-12 representative was ranked as the No. 7 tight end in the country ahead of Iowa's Sam LaPorta and below one of Georgia's three tight ends that made the rankings in Darnell Washington. 

Here is what they said about Yurosek:

Yurosek is coming off a monster sophomore season at Stanford, accounting for 43 catches for 658 yards and three touchdowns. He had 13 catches for 20 or more yards, ranking second among Power 5 tight ends. He also had multiple 40-yard touchdown catches, proving to be a big-play threat for Stanford.

While the Cardinal did struggle last season Yurosek was one of the few bright spots, and combine that with the fact that they are returning the whole receiver core and adding another talented tight in Sam Roush, it will be truly shocking if Tanner McKee isn't able to light defenses up. 

