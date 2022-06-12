Skip to main content
On3 predicts 3,000 passing yard seasons for four Pac-12 Quarterbacks

On3 predicts 3,000 passing yard seasons for four Pac-12 Quarterbacks

The Pac-12 has a ton of talent at the quarterback position

The Pac-12 has a ton of talent at the quarterback position

In this modern era of college football, the ball is slung around the yard more than ever before. 

Most quarterbacks at the college level are making throws that weren't even fathomable a decade ago, and when you look around the landscape of the country the Pac-12 might have some of the best pure arm talent out there.

There are plenty of new faces at the quarterback position in the Pac-12, and On3 is confident that the conference will see multiple players throw for 3,000 yards in 2022. They broke down the quarterbacks from each conference that they believe will toss for 3,000 yards and four Pac-12 players were featured, including Stanford's Tanner McKee. 

Each one of these four quarterbacks will all likely be the catalyst for the teams, and if they have good seasons their teams will find imminent success. Let's take a look at the four quarterbacks in the conference they think will surpass the impressive watermark. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jayden de Laura, Arizona

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) drops back to pass the ball against the Central Michigan Chippewas defense in the 88th annual Sun Bowl football game at Sun Bowl Stadium.

Tanner McKee, Standford

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.

Cam Ward, Washington State

Washington State Cougars logo on a pylon during a football game against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Caleb Williams, USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) passes the football during the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

On3 predicts 3,000 passing yard seasons for four Pac-12 Quarterbacks

By Kevin Borba24 seconds ago
Jun 23, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Stanford Cardinal infielder Tim Tawa (21) and outfielder Christian Robinson (44) and infielder Adam Crampton (10) and outfielder Brock Jones (7) and outfielder Grant Burton (15) remain on the field after the loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at TD Ameritrade Park.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford's late efforts weren't enough to overcome UConn in game one

By Kevin Borba22 minutes ago
Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

CBS Sports ranks Davis Mills as the worst QB in the AFC

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford offers 2023 athlete Ben Minich

By Kevin BorbaJun 11, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Who has the toughest and easiest schedule in the Pac-12 according to ESPN's FPI?

By Kevin BorbaJun 10, 2022
USATSI_13471384
Football

Two Stanford players mentioned among top NFL prospects in college football

By Kevin BorbaJun 10, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Recruiting

How Stanford's baseball might help with the recruitment of four-star QB Dylan Lonergan

By Kevin BorbaJun 10, 2022
Stanford Cardinal pitcher Alex Williams (28) throws against the Arizona Wildcats at TD Ameritrade Park.
Softball/Baseball

How to watch Stanford's Super Regional

By Kevin BorbaJun 10, 2022