Big 12 on track to secure new media rights deal in matter of weeks equals bad news for Pac-12

When it comes to media rights negations, Pac-12 insiders have consistently expressed that the Pac-12 conference had no worries about the Big 12, because their media rights deal expires a whole year later.

So, theoretically that means that the Pac-12 would be able to secure a deal before the Big 12.

Well, even with the Big 12's deal with ESPN and Fox expiring after the 2024-25 academic year, the conference who has publicly expressed they are interested in targeting schools from the four corners is reportedly set to secure a new deal in a few weeks. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd explained that this could very well hurt the Pac-12's chances saying:

While a new deal this far ahead of the expiration of the current contract is not assured, it could position the Big 12 ahead of the Pac-12 in terms of securing more lucrative broadcast windows. The Pac-12 is currently on the open market for a new contract as its current deal expires in 2024.

The consensus around the Pac-12 was that the conference only considered the Big Ten to be a threat of poaching schools, and last week Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren expressed that his conference will hold off on further expansion, for now. Thus instilling confidence that the Pac-12 was safe. The Big 12 was always somewhat viewed as a vulture that would come in after the Big Ten took schools and clean up the rest of the schools that weren't taken, but now it appears the Big 12 is attempting to make a play themselves. Something Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff doesn't fear as he said, "No Pac-12 school is joining the Big 12."

Dodd did explain that if the Pac-12's deal is majority streaming content, that there is a belief among industry sources that some Pac-12 schools might eye a move to the Big 12, because of the decreased chances of the Pac-12 being televised as frequently. Something Dodd explained would be a huge win for the Big 12 saying:

If that happens, the Big 12 could promise a coast-to-coast conference located in four time zones with games positioned all four windows: noon, mid-afternoon, prime time and late night.

The ball is again, in the Pac-12's court. What they chose to do with it has yet to be seen as the conference has been very quiet on the media rights and expansion front.