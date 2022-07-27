Big Ten views Stanford as one of the schools that would bring value

After a week or so of silence on the realignment front, our ears perked after Big Ten Media Day.

There were of course questions about the conference's future and speculation as to which schools might be the next to make the jump to the Big Ten. Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported that Big Ten Commissioner, Kevin Warren, expressed that there are handful of schools that would bring the conference value that are not named Notre Dame, who many believe is what the college football world is waiting on.

McMurphy confirmed some of the schools that are legitimately being considered, and Stanford was one of them as he said:

The schools being considered by the Big Ten, sources told Action Network, are Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, Miami and Florida State.

While Warren himself didn't comment on specific schools he did however explain what they are looking for in the schools they are adding saying:

“When I say add value: value is important, but I just look at the fit,” Warren told Action Network Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days. “A fit has to be there academically, has to be there athletically. All those things are really important. There are a handful of schools that potentially could add value to us, but I’m so focused right now that we welcome USC and UCLA to our conference in 2024 with open arms.”

McMurphy also inquired to his source as to when a decision about the remaining schools could be made and how many schools the conference would take, which led to a very vague answer of:

“It could be two months to two years,” another source said. “There could be an odd number, and there are not any specific number of teams.”

Warren did express that the expansion will be done strategically, and not for the sake of expansion so it could very well be a while before any other schools are invited. As it stands right now, Stanford and the rest of the Pac-12 schools are awaiting an answer from the 30 day negotiation period with ESPN.