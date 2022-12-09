Skip to main content

Breaking: Jason Garrett announces he will stay with NBC, no longer in running for Stanford head coaching position

Jason Garrett is no longer in the running for Stanford's head coaching position
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Going into Thursday, the college football world thought that we knew who every candidate was for the Stanford head coaching job.

That couldn't be further from the truth, as Jason Garrett clapped his way into the coaching conversation and completely stunned the country. It was reported that he and Troy Taylor were both finalist, which Taylor being a finalist comes as no surprise. As you all know, he was one of my top candidates the day David Shaw stepped down.

On the other hand, Garrett, who has no college coaching experience and has been fired from his last two jobs being named a finalist came as a surprise. In what turned out to be another plot twist in the Garrett to Stanford rumors era, as quickly as he entered the running, the former Cowboys coach announced he was sticking with his NBC gig. 

This presumingly leaves Taylor and another mystery candidate left in the running, as former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio have all been taken out of consideration. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The announcement of Stanford's next head coach is expected to happen in the coming days. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Football

Breaking: Jason Garrett announces he will stay with NBC, no longer in running for Stanford head coaching position

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor kneels on the sideline during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.
Football

Why Stanford Should Hire Troy Taylor as Head Coach

By Marco Martinez
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford lands massive commitment from four-star quarterback Myles Jackson

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor kneels on the sideline during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.
Football

Troy Taylor and Jason Garrett reportedly top candidates for Stanford head coaching job

By Kevin Borba
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Football

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett reportedly a finalist for Stanford head coaching job

By Kevin Borba
Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.
Football

David Bailey makes 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team

By Kevin Borba
Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
Football

Top receivers in the transfer portal and where they could end up

By Kevin Borba