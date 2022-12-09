Breaking: Jason Garrett announces he will stay with NBC, no longer in running for Stanford head coaching position

Going into Thursday, the college football world thought that we knew who every candidate was for the Stanford head coaching job.

That couldn't be further from the truth, as Jason Garrett clapped his way into the coaching conversation and completely stunned the country. It was reported that he and Troy Taylor were both finalist, which Taylor being a finalist comes as no surprise. As you all know, he was one of my top candidates the day David Shaw stepped down.

On the other hand, Garrett, who has no college coaching experience and has been fired from his last two jobs being named a finalist came as a surprise. In what turned out to be another plot twist in the Garrett to Stanford rumors era, as quickly as he entered the running, the former Cowboys coach announced he was sticking with his NBC gig.

This presumingly leaves Taylor and another mystery candidate left in the running, as former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio have all been taken out of consideration.

The announcement of Stanford's next head coach is expected to happen in the coming days.