College football: Teams on upset alert in Week 3

One of the best aspects of college football is when the underdogs prevail.

Last week we saw App State upset No. 6 Texas A&M, Marshal take down No. 8 Notre Dame, and Texas nearly pull off an upset over No. 1 Alabama. This week, there are a handful of ranked teams that may find themselves on the wrong side of an upset, which could be absolutely detrimental to their postseason aspirations.

In total, there are four ranked teams that realistically have a chance of falling victim and being the latest upset. Let's take a look at whose season may take a wrong turn today!