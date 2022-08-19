Could Stanford replace UCLA if the UC Regents block their move to the Big Ten?

With the news that the UC Regents are meeting about and even considering blocking UCLA's move to the Big Ten, it has many speculating what could happen if they were to actually call off the move.

Even if for some reason the UC Regents are able to block the move, which isn't likely but could happen, the Big Ten has already expressed their desire to add more teams. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner provided one solution that involved Stanford, who has already been rumored to be one of the schools that the Big Ten is interested in adding. Wilner suggested that in order to broaden their market even more, that the Big Ten could swap UCLA for Stanford since Stanford is a private institution.

Despite Stanford's recent football struggles, the athletic program as a whole is the winningest in the country with 69 championships in mens sports, and 61 in women's sports totaling 130. Not to mention, they are one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. This surely makes a compelling case for when the Big Ten does look to expand, or if they want to pair another school with USC coming out of California like Wilner suggested.

I personally think that if the Pac-12 doesn't expand, Stanford will be one of the schools that the Big Ten kicks the tires on when they look to add more schools. I will say I doubt UCLA's move gets blocked, but the UC Regents will look to make it as difficult a move as possible.