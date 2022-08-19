Skip to main content

Could Stanford replace UCLA if the UC Regents block their move to the Big Ten?

One Pac-12 insider speculated that should the UC Regents block UCLA's move to the Big Ten the conference could take Stanford instead
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the news that the UC Regents are meeting about and even considering blocking UCLA's move to the Big Ten, it has many speculating what could happen if they were to actually call off the move. 

Even if for some reason the UC Regents are able to block the move, which isn't likely but could happen, the Big Ten has already expressed their desire to add more teams. Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner provided one solution that involved Stanford, who has already been rumored to be one of the schools that the Big Ten is interested in adding. Wilner suggested that in order to broaden their market even more, that the Big Ten could swap UCLA for Stanford since Stanford is a private institution. 

Despite Stanford's recent football struggles, the athletic program as a whole is the winningest in the country with 69 championships in mens sports, and 61 in women's sports totaling 130. Not to mention, they are one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. This surely makes a compelling case for when the Big Ten does look to expand, or if they want to pair another school with USC coming out of California like Wilner suggested. 

I personally think that if the Pac-12 doesn't expand, Stanford will be one of the schools that the Big Ten kicks the tires on when they look to add more schools. I will say I doubt UCLA's move gets blocked, but the UC Regents will look to make it as difficult a move as possible.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (3)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

USATSI_13528681
Football

Could Stanford replace UCLA if the UC Regents block their move to the Big Ten?

By Kevin Borba
UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

UC Regents to consider attempting to block UCLA move to Big Ten

By Kevin Borba
Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd after teeing off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods announces he is the cover athlete of 'PGA Tour 2K23' video game

By Kevin Borba
Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd after teeing off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

PGA players hopeful for "Some Sort of Unity" with LIV after meeting led by Tiger Woods

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big Ten logo prior to the game between the Buffalo Bulls and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
Football

Social media reacts to Big Ten media rights deal announcement and warning shot

By Kevin Borba
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Football

Big Ten announces blockbuster media rights deal and warn "We are not done expanding”

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Building the perfect Pac-12 offense

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Stanford EDGE David Bailey makes On3's Preseason True Freshman All-American Team

By Kevin Borba