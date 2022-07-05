Skip to main content
Stanford a part of the Big Ten's wish list

Stanford a part of the Big Ten's wish list

Will the Cardinal be the next school to head east?

Will the Cardinal be the next school to head east?

The college football world is still recovering from the astounding move that saw both USC and UCLA jump ship from the Pac-12, and announce their plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. 

This of course fired up the super conference talks, as it is believed that the Big Ten and the SEC are racing to add enough school to be at 20 teams. The landscape of college football is now changed forever, and the schools that are currently the center of attention are the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools. 

This of course being due to the fact that we are all wondering what to make of the 10 remains schools as they really only have three options. Their fate may be decided by conferences not named the Pac-12, which would be very true to brand for the conference that just lost its biggest market and may be going extinct. 

It is highly unlikely that all the schools will stay together, but Stanford recently received some good news in terms of their future as they were included on the Big Ten's wish list of additional teams.

The list of course includes Oregon who has already applied, and been put on hold due to the fact the conference is wanting to wait on a decision from Notre Dame. Not seen on the list is Washington, who also submitted an application with fellow Northwest school Oregon.

If the Cardinal do in fact join the Big Ten they will reunite with USC, UCLA, and possibly will be in the same conference as rival Notre Dame. 

This would be a huge financial gain for all of the Cardinal program, as according to the Washington Post, each Big Ten school brought in over $46 million in 2021 compared to the Pac-12's $19 million. 

The Pac-12 may make last ditch efforts to save the conference, but if Stanford does in fact get the invitation it would likely be impossible to turn down. 

