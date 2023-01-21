Every Pac-12 team's biggest question ahead of the 2023 season

Following the conclusion of the college football season, teams around the country have all shifted into improve the roster for next year mode. The Pac-12 is no exception, but it does stand out as the deeper conference in the country.

Why does that matter? Well, just like it was this past season, it will be an absolute bloodbath between over half the schools in the Pac-12 vying for the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship. Not to mention, the conference badly wants to exercise its demons of having not had a playoff appearance since 2017.

Schools like Stanford and Colorado have new coaches hoping to turn around programs that have been stuck in ruts, while others like USC and Oregon are hoping to take that next step to overcome whatever it was that held them back from being a part of the playoff discussion when it really mattered.

Since the season is so far away, many of these needs still have time to be addressed, and also could have been addressed already via the portal or recruiting classes but we just won't know until we see the finished product. As someone who watches the Pac-12 closely, I thought it would be fun to highlight the biggest question around each program.

This could be the impact of a player, coach, or the team as a whole. Let's see what the biggest question around your favorite team is.