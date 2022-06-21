Five college quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2022

The college football offseason was headlined by quarterbacks all over the country moving around thanks to the transfer portal.

Regardless of why, they're a handful of transfers that put a ton of pressure on themselves by making the move. Not to mention, there are also a handful of returning quarterbacks that have a lot to prove.

In an era when the position is played at the highest level, you only get so many chances to prove that you belong before your replacement is under center. Playing the quarterback position is already stressful enough due to the fact it is arguably the most important position in sports, but when you have a fan base which in some cases at the college level is a whole entire state cheering you on things can get tense quickly.

There is nothing worse than losing the support of your fanbase like we saw with Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, and for some players across the country like Stanford's Tanner McKee they need to show not only their fan base but the rest of country that their once high ranking was warranted.

While this list could really be in the 20-30 range, I decided to focus on the five quarterbacks in 2022 that I think have the most to prove based on program expectation's, recruiting rankings, or just expectations for that player in general. If your favorite quarterback is included as apart of this ranking, it is not to say they aren't good but that they do have some pressure to prove themselves. The same can be said if your favorite quarterback is not included, it is not because they aren't as talented but quarterbacks like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have already shown that they are among the best gunslingers in the country.

Let's take a look at the five quarterbacks with the most to prove in 2022.