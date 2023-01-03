Five dream transfer portal additions for Stanford

If used correctly, the transfer portal can easily be one of the biggest weapons a team can benefit from.

We saw USC go from Pac-12 bottom feeder a year ago to a team that won 11 games this season, and was a Caleb Williams hamstring away from possibly making the College Football Playoff. Now granted USC has much looser academic restrictions then Stanford, but we have seen the Cardinal be aggressive in the transfer portal through Troy Taylor's first few weeks on the job.

The Cardinal have landed two transfers already in FIU linebacker Gaethan Bernadel and Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas, and are in the mix for Harvard lineman Alec Bank and Virginia lineman John Paul Flores. The efforts made by Taylor are truly a revelation for Cardinal fans, and if Stanford could maybe add a few more transfers, there won't be as many gaps to fill on a roster that is losing almost all of their starters from this past season.

It is always hard to speculate what transfers are actually in Stanford's network, but there are still some glaring needs that need to be addressed. These five transfers would be dream additions for Stanford and would automatically make the team a more serious contender in the Pac-12. Disclaimer, there is no link to these transfers, I am just saying these players would greatly benefit the Cardinal.