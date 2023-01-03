Five dream transfer portal additions for Stanford
If used correctly, the transfer portal can easily be one of the biggest weapons a team can benefit from.
We saw USC go from Pac-12 bottom feeder a year ago to a team that won 11 games this season, and was a Caleb Williams hamstring away from possibly making the College Football Playoff. Now granted USC has much looser academic restrictions then Stanford, but we have seen the Cardinal be aggressive in the transfer portal through Troy Taylor's first few weeks on the job.
The Cardinal have landed two transfers already in FIU linebacker Gaethan Bernadel and Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas, and are in the mix for Harvard lineman Alec Bank and Virginia lineman John Paul Flores. The efforts made by Taylor are truly a revelation for Cardinal fans, and if Stanford could maybe add a few more transfers, there won't be as many gaps to fill on a roster that is losing almost all of their starters from this past season.
It is always hard to speculate what transfers are actually in Stanford's network, but there are still some glaring needs that need to be addressed. These five transfers would be dream additions for Stanford and would automatically make the team a more serious contender in the Pac-12. Disclaimer, there is no link to these transfers, I am just saying these players would greatly benefit the Cardinal.
Dont'e Thornton, Oregon (WR)
In terms of receiver talent lost, the Cardinal are set to lose 52% of their production from a year ago following the departures of Elijah Higgins, Brycen Tremayne, and Michael Wilson. Stanford's most productive returning receiver is John Humphreys, who recorded 29 catches for 348 yards.
Thornton is a former four-star pass catcher that didn't get as many opportunities at Oregon as many would have expected, recording just 26 catches for 541 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons in Eugene. The 6-foot-5 receiver is still generating a ton of interest from other programs such as Miami, Arkansas, and Auburn but would certainly provide an influx of talent that the Stanford receiver room could use. His size may be deceiving, as he is also a former track standout.
Jordan Domineck, Arkansas (LB/DL)
The Cardinal already added one transfer linebacker, and adding Jordan Domineck would only strengthen the linebacker core. The Cardinal are set to lose all three starting linebackers from this past season, and to be frank, did not have much depth behind them. That is what Stanford would get in Domineck.
He finished with career highs in both tackles for a loss and sacks this past season with 9.5 and 7.5 respectively. He wouldn't be a long term pairing with Bernadel due to the fact he'll be a super senior next year, but having this much experience and production would be a major upgrade.
Tyrone Broden, Bowling Green (WR)
If you don't know the name Tyrone Borden yet, you likely will learn at some point next year. He is currently one of the hottest names in the transfer portal, and has been offered from notable programs such as Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Colorado. The 6-foot-7 receiver is an offensive coordinator and quarterback's dream, being that he is both a deep and jump ball threat.
Similar to Thornton, he would give whoever is slinging the ball at Stanford next year a a massive target. Unlike Thornton, Broden has been nothing but productive in his last two years at Bowling Green, recording 74 catches for 1,200 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He is on the more unlikely side, but again this is a dream scenario for Stanford. Troy Taylor has already brought in a talented running back transfer, but adding a pass catcher or two with experience and WR1 potential will be vital to the team's success.
Darius "Duce" Chestnut, Syracuse (DB)
The secondary is a major area of concern for Stanford heading into next season. They essentially lost every player in the two deep except for Ethan Bonner, and badly need some experience to replace future NFLer Kyu Blu Kelly. That is where Darius "Duce" Chestnut comes into play.
He had 83 tackles and four interceptions over two seasons at Syracuse, and was also a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and received honorable mention honors in 2022. He will have a ton of programs vying for his services, and if he is an actual option for Stanford they should be too.
Brennan Armstrong, Virginia (QB)
After losing Tanner McKee to the NFL Draft, Troy Taylor has inherited a quarterback room that is as inexperienced as they come. Ari Patu is the most seasoned quarterback in the room, and has just 24 career passes under his belt. Ashton Daniels is the only other quarterback on the roster with a passing attempt, and he has just five attempts. Now, Stanford does have early enrollee and four-star Myles Jackson in the fold, but there's not a staff in the country that wouldn't take an experienced quarterback like Brennan Armstrong in.
Armstrong is the perfect quarterback for Taylor's system, and can spray the ball all over the field. 2021 was the best season of his five year career at Virginia, as he threw for 4,449 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. NC State is viewed as the favorite due to the fact his former offensive coordinator is now working there, but if Stanford could somehow add a quarterback of this caliber, more transfers would follow.