Stanford offers Virginia OL transfer John Paul Flores

Troy Taylor continues to seek out viable options in the transfer portal for Stanford to take in
Stanford's roster has taken a lot of hits across the board due to players entering the transfer portal, but the one spot that was absolutely decimated was the offensive line.

The Cardinal are set to replace their entire starting five from a year ago, and are seeking help in the trenches. They do hold a few offensive line commitments in their recruiting class, but likely the last thing Troy Taylor wants is an inexperienced offensive line blocking for an inexperienced quarterback. The best way to add experienced talent is to dip into the transfer portal, something the past regime seemed unwillingly to do while Taylor fully understands it's necessary.

Stanford has already landed a linebacker and running back transfer, and are also in the mix for Harvard left tackle transfer Alec Bank. Taylor isn't stopping there either as we learned on Thursday that Virginia offensive line transfer John Paul Flores has also been offered by Stanford. 

Flores can play all over the line, but projects as a guard or center. Prior to transferring to Virginia out of Dartmouth, he started all 20 games at left tackle in his final two seasons at Dartmouth and was even a Second Team All-Ivy League selection. This past season at Virginia he started in five games, while appearing in 10 as an injury kept him out of the starting rotation. 

While he has just one year of eligibility remaining, he provides someone who can come in and hold things down while younger players develop.

 

