Five steps to rebuilding Stanford's football program

With the end of the regular season approaching, and the chances of Stanford's football team making a bowl game as slim as it gets, the focus has been elsewhere around the Farm.

The Women's basketball team is already blowing teams out, the guys basketball team is looking strong, and the rumors about whether or not David Shaw will be fired continue to blossom. Needless to say there has been a ton of attention on things that are taking place off the field, but when a team is one game away from their fourth losing season in five years that shouldn't be a surprise.

The program has a ton of problems to fix and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg provided five steps that he thinks will fix programs such as Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Stanford's program for the better.

Let's take a look at what he says needs to be done in order to return Stanford back to its former glory of winning the Pac-12, and being one of the best teams in the country.