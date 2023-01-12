Skip to main content

Former Stanford Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason announces 'Sabbatical’ After Year As Oklahoma State DC

Derek Mason will be stepping away from coaching
In what came as a surprise in the college football world on Thursday, former Stanford defensive coordinator and Vanderbilt head coach, Derek Mason, announced that he will be stepping away from coaching. 

The announcement which he referred to as a "sabbatical" came after spending one season as the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator.

Mason, 53, was the head coach at Vanderbilt for seven seasons prior to being fired, posting a 27–55 combined record. He then was hired on as Auburn’s defensive coordinator for one season, which he then left to take the job at Oklahoma State this season. All but three years of his 30-year coaching career have been spent in college, with previous stops at Stanford, Ohio, Utah and New Mexico State.

Oklahoma State finished the season 7-6, giving up nearly 30 points game and ranking No. 115 in total defense. Mason is not the only person to jump ship as there has been somewhat of a mass exodus out of Stillwater, as in addition to Mason's departure, 21 total players including the starting quarterback, the leading rusher, the top five receivers, and the second-leading tackler, have decided to enter the transfer portal during the offseason.

