Four Oregon players to watch out for in Stanford's Week 5 matchup

In what could be a momentum building game for Stanford, they are tasked with taking on a third straight top-25 team in Oregon.

It also is their second straight road game against a top-25 team. So far this season, Stanford has not had a lot of success against ranked opponents as not only are they 0-2, but the games have not been close. Aside from their Week 1 win against Colgate, the last time Stanford won a game was an overtime thriller last season against...Oregon.

You may have some confidence that they could do it again, but they are catching Oregon at the worst time possible as the Ducks are in the midst of hitting their stride after a tough Week 1 showing against Georgia.

Even though Oregon opened as a three-score favorite over Stanford, the Cardinal still have a chance to pull off the upset, but they will need to see major improvements across the offensive line, defense, and need to stop giving the ball away.

With that being said, Oregon has some playmakers that will certainly give Stanford trouble, so here are four Ducks to look out for on Saturday.