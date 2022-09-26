Skip to main content

Stanford opens up as major underdogs for their Week 5 game at No. 13 Oregon

Stanford is currently on a losing skid and the oddsmakers expect it to continue
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford is in the middle of what can be considered a death row esque stretch of games, and it is not going well.

It is no secret that the Cardinal were dealt one of the toughest schedules in the country, as they have to take on the top-5 teams in the Pac-12 along with some very tough non-conference opponents. Thus far, have played two top-25 teams, and still have three more to play with the chance to play four or five more depending on how future rankings shake out.

One of those teams that Stanford is set to play this week is No. 13 Oregon. A team that the country may have turned on far too quickly after their blowout loss to Georgia during Week 1. That game more so showed how good and far and above Georgia is compared to the rest of the country rather than how bad Oregon is, or at least how bad we were led to believe they were. 

Since the loss, Oregon has won three straight including a win over No. 12 BYU and a win over a team in Washington State that has the resume to be ranked. They have appeared to have found their groove, especially at the quarterback position as Bo Nix has accounted for as many touchdowns (13) in the last three game as Stanford has as a team.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ducks are rolling, and the odds makers are confident that they will be able to continue their win streak this Saturday against Stanford. As it stands right now, Oregon is favored by 16.5. Stanford is currently 0-2 as an underdog this season, with Colgate being the only opponent they were favored against. 

This should come as no surprise as the Cardinal are on a nine game losing streak against FBS teams.

Stanford was able to upset the Ducks last season in an overtime thriller, but the chances of that happening this season do not seem to be in the favor of the Cardinal. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford opens up as major underdogs for their Week 5 game at No. 13 Oregon

By Kevin Borba
sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Stanford ranks among all 131 teams

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Where every Pac-12 ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 4

By Kevin Borba
Washington Huskies defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) forces an incomplete pass by Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What went wrong for Stanford in their loss to No. 18 Washington

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Football

Recap of Stanford's loss against No. 18 Washington

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 4 matchup against No. 18 Washington

By Kevin Borba
As time almost expires, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on to the clock during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers during a regular season NFL game. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars
Football

Urban Meyer viewed as potential candidate for Arizona State vacancy

By Kevin Borba
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) evades Florida linebacker Amari Burney (2) during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Football

Four of college football's must-watch games during Week 4

By Kevin Borba