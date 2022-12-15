Four-star Stanford commit Jaden Platt on flip watch after Florida visit

With early signing day just six days away, schools across the country are on their poach and keep grind.

You might be asking what that means, well until pen is put to paper on signing day pledging that a recruit is going to whatever school they may be committed to, they are up for grabs. We saw Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the country, flip his commitment from Florida State to HBCU Jackson State. Teams that are at the biggest risk of getting their players poached are programs with new coaches, like Stanford.

It's not to say that Troy Taylor isn't the right guy for the job, because I do think his offensive savvy will help turn this program around, but outside of three-star receiver Ismael Cisse none of the kids in the class initially committed to him. While this doesn't mean that they won't hold true to their commitment, it does mean that some of them will begin to allow coaches from other program persuade them to hear their pitch one more time.

Something that according to 247Sports is currently happening with four-star tight end, Jaden Platt. The Texas native took a visit to Florida this past weekend, which apparently went extremely well, and he is also slated to visit Texas A&M this weekend. Despite going in with low expectations, Platt raved about the visit to Gainesville saying:

"Florida sits pretty high with me. I really do like it here. It's a nice place and like my mom was telling me, this is going to be a really difficult decision for me. Because there is so many things I have to consider. Like I said, I have been reevaluating things. Looking at Stanford, Florida, and some other schools to see if it's the right fit."

On top of putting his staff together, Taylor needs to ensure that he is able to keep this recruiting class in tact. If Platt were to flip, it would mark the third time in the past month that Stanford has lost their top commit.