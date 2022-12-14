Skip to main content

Stanford lands commitment from 2023 receiver Ismael Cisse

Some much needed wide receiver depth is on the way
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the news that Stanford is losing Brycen Tremayne, Elijah Higgins, and Michael Wilson to the NFL, a lot of attention is on the receiver room which is extremely inexperienced. 

Outside of tight end Benjamin Yurosek, whose status is still up in the air in terms of whether he will declare or not, John Humphreys who accumulated just 29 catches a year ago is the most experienced receiver. The team certainly will need to continue to bolster the wide out room whether it be thorough the transfer portal or through recruiting. On the bright side, the first official commitment of the Troy Taylor era came early Wednesday.

Three-star pass catcher out of Englewood, Colorado, Ismael Cisse took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to Stanford. 

The 6-foot-1 receiver finished this past season with 46 receptions for 886 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games, while also helping Cherry Creek to a state championship.

Stanford holds the No. 41 class in the country with early signing day coming next week. 

