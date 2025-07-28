Frank Reich Showing Why Stanford Fans Adore Him
Just a few months ago, Stanford football deemed Frank Reich as their interim head coach for the 2025 season. Due to such a late hiring, critics appeared left and right, blaming the Cardinal for such a late move at head coach, and for hiring a coach with no college coaching experience.
However, many Stanford fans adored the idea of bringing in Reich. His NFL experience, great chemistry with new general manager Andrew Luck, and experience coaching quarterbacks, Reich has the tools to be a great head coach at his previous stops. The only question was: Can he do it at the college level?
Last week the ACC hosted their annual football media day. Throughout the event, Reich had some very interesting points, getting Stanford fans hyped up for the upcoming season. Reich's opening statement at the press conference is a great example of why everyone on The Farm is on board with the direction of the program.
“We're excited to be here to kick off the 2025 season here at this ACC kickoff in Charlotte," Reich said. "We're extremely proud to represent Stanford University.
“We have an excellent tradition, both academically and athletically. We are proud to have been playing football at Stanford for about 130 years, with a lot of great history of winning tradition, coaches and players, with 282 players being drafted into the NFL.
"But now we're here for the 2025 season and really looking forward to that. We really believe coming into this 2025 season that under new GM, Andrew Luck, that the Stanford Football program is about to enter a new era of football, and that you're going to see a new brand of football under his vision and leadership.
“I'm really excited to be a part of that for the unique opportunity that I have to be the interim head coach for the 2025 season, and I think after having been there for three months, the reason that I'm most excited, besides working with Andrew [Luck] is getting to know guys like these four guys sitting right up here.
"And along with many of their other teammates, especially the kind of more veteran, older guys who are really going to be the foundation to turn this program around as we enter this new era, we could not be more excited.
"I mean, it's a unique year, we got a lot of change. It's changed with me coming in as an interim head coach. 17 transfers, more than ever in Stanford history, but it really all starts with player leadership, with Sam Roush, Collin Wright, Tavarua Tafiti and Simione Pale as well. These guys are true leaders along with the other guys who are excited to compete here in the ACC. We look forward to competing against many worthy opponents in the 2025 season in our quest to be ACC champions this year.”
Reich clearly dispensed words of wisdom throughout his speech. He understands Stanford’s place in the college football world, yet strives to push them above expectations. He has his leaders on both sides of the ball, and trusts them to make plays as well as lead others verbally and by example. In the front office, he collaborates with Luck, hoping to work alongside him rather than above him.
Stanford fans love Reich as their head coach, and it clearly makes sense. He represents the Cardinal perfectly, and will work together with the coaching staff and players as the Cardinal look to achieve their goals in the 2025 season.