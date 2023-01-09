Fresno State eyeing move to Pac-12 or Big 12

The college football world was taken by storm in June when USC and UCLA pulled the rug out from under the Pac-12 and announced they will be departing for the Big Ten.

The Pac-12, like the rest of the college football world had no clue that the two were even considering leaving, especially since USC's president Carol Folt opposed the conference's expansion and essentially shut them down when Big 12 teams wanted in. A move that outlets such as the LA Times have widely considered a form of sabotage, and a twisted departing gift from the two Los Angeles schools.

The UC Regents flirted with the idea of blocking UCLA's move but nothing came out of it, meaning when USC and UCLA depart in 2024, the Pac-12 will be down to 10 schools. Talks of expansion have been hot and cold surrounding the conference, thanks to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reiterating countless times that the conference is focused on wrapping up the new media rights deal. Even despite his consistent efforts to silence the expansion noise, it was reported in November that San Diego State and the conference had been in contact, and most recently Fresno State has made it known they want in.

Jerry Dyer, the mayor of Fresno, met with the university’s president in hopes of speeding up the process of making a deal to join either the Pac-12 for Big 12.

Despite on the field success that has seen Fresno State have 10 win season four times since 2017, they do not bring a huge market value. Contrary to their Mountain West mate San Diego State who many think are a lock to join, Fresno State is considered more of a long shot to join the Pac-12.

Geographically and competition wise, Fresno State has a great case for joining the Pac-12. However, if you follow college football we all know money in pockets is the main motivation for most moves, and whether or not Fresno State moves the scale enough is TBD.

When the Pac-12 kickstarts expansion talks, they make take bigger swings at other programs before considering Fresno State. As soon as the conference finally lands on a media rights deal, the talks of expansion will begin to flourish again.