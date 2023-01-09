Skip to main content

Fresno State eyeing move to Pac-12 or Big 12

With USC and UCLA making the jump to the Big Ten the Pac-12 will have some openings

The college football world was taken by storm in June when USC and UCLA pulled the rug out from under the Pac-12 and announced they will be departing for the Big Ten. 

The Pac-12, like the rest of the college football world had no clue that the two were even considering leaving, especially since USC's president Carol Folt opposed the conference's expansion and essentially shut them down when Big 12 teams wanted in. A move that outlets such as the LA Times have widely considered a form of sabotage, and a twisted departing gift from the two Los Angeles schools.  

The UC Regents flirted with the idea of blocking UCLA's move but nothing came out of it, meaning when USC and UCLA depart in 2024, the Pac-12 will be down to 10 schools. Talks of expansion have been hot and cold surrounding the conference, thanks to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reiterating countless times that the conference is focused on wrapping up the new media rights deal. Even despite his consistent efforts to silence the expansion noise, it was reported in November that San Diego State and the conference had been in contact, and most recently Fresno State has made it known they want in. 

Jerry Dyer, the mayor of Fresno, met with the university’s president in hopes of speeding up the process of making a deal to join either the Pac-12 for Big 12. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite on the field success that has seen Fresno State have 10 win season four times since 2017, they do not bring a huge market value. Contrary to their Mountain West mate San Diego State who many think are a lock to join, Fresno State is considered more of a long shot to join the Pac-12. 

Geographically and competition wise, Fresno State has a great case for joining the Pac-12. However, if you follow college football we all know money in pockets is the main motivation for most moves, and whether or not Fresno State moves the scale enough is TBD. 

When the Pac-12 kickstarts expansion talks, they make take bigger swings at other programs before considering Fresno State. As soon as the conference finally lands on a media rights deal, the talks of expansion will begin to flourish again. 

In This Article (3)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Fresno State Bulldogs
Fresno State Bulldogs
San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State Aztecs

Jimmy Kimmel throws the coin toss to start the LA Bowl game between the Washington State Cougars and the Fresno State Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium.
Football

Fresno State eyeing move to Pac-12 or Big 12

By Kevin Borba
Tennessee s Justin Williams-Thomas participates in a drill during the second day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville
Football

Stanford loses Tennessee running back transfer Justin Williams-Thomas to Cal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase is pictured in a game against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Basketball

Does Stanford have a Jerod Haase problem?

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Stanford receiver Colby Bowman to transfer to Utah State

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Nicolas Toomer (6) lines up against Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tre Horner (81) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford corner Nicolas Toomer transfers to Indiana

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward Sam Alajiki (24) shoots the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal guard Ryan Agarwal (11) at Haas Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford no match for Cal's hot night from behind the arc

By Kevin Borba
Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) during the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta.
Recruiting

Former Stanford commit Walker Lyons projected to end up at Georgia

By Kevin Borba
Tampa, Florida, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers in the first quarter in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium
Football

An early look at all the talented quarterbacks Stanford will face in 2023 after Sam Hartman's transfer to Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba