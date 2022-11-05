Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 10 game vs Washington State

Stanford won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half.

On the first drive, it was running back Nakia Watson, on 2nd and 8 for a 65-yard run that took them to the Cardinal 13. The defense had a stop on 3rd down that would have forced a 4th down in the RedZone, but an illegal block on Stanford's defense made it a 1st down. On the next play, the Cougars take a 7-point lead to cap off a 6-play 80-yard touchdown drive that lasted a quick two minutes and seven seconds.

Stanford gets the ball and immediately goes 3 and out, with a punt that only traveled to the WASU 45-yard line. Defense for the Cardinal is looking to get a stop to keep the game to only a 7-point differential.

Stanford's defense is not able to get a stop and they give up a touchdown on back-to-back drives as WAZZU marched down the field in a hurry led by nice throws by Cameron Ward including the touchdown throw to Anderson Grover to take a 14-point lead.

Stanford's offense followed up the WAZZU touchdown with another 3 and out. Stanford is in real trouble down 14, and not able to stop the WAZZU offensive attack.

Washington State makes it look really easy on offense. Cam Ward leads a 75-yard drive, a few screen plays, and quick hitters before Ward who had all day in the pocket took off for a 15-yard rushing touchdown up the middle. WAZZU takes a commanding 21-point lead, we are still in the first quarter with 6 minutes left.

Stanford's offense follows up with a nice drive. The big play on the drive was a screen pass to Elijah Higgins for 31 yards. Stanford then gets tricky and has backup QB Ashton Daniels fakes a designed QB draw and flips it to newly turned running back Mitch Leigber. Daniels caps off the drive with a QB draw for 7. The score is now 21-7 WAZZU u with 3 minutes left in the first quarter.

Stanford's defense gets a quick 3 and out and now Stanford's offense is in position to cut the lead to 7. However, they fumble and give the WASU offense the ball back, a fumble by newly turned running Mitch Leigber.

Stanford's Defense gets another stop, that's two back to back stops for the Cardinal Defense. Offense isn't able to capitalize on the defenses stop and they give the ball right back to Cam Ward and the Cougars offense.

Stanford offense and the WAZZU offense both haven't been able to do anything with the ball since the first quarter. The WAZZU defense gets the first score in the second quarter, after Ashton Daniels fumbles and Jaden Hicks scoops and scores making it 28-7.

Stanford offense fumbles after a nice gain, that is too many turnovers, forcing the defense, who since the 3rd drive has played much better, in a tough position. After the fumble WAZZU marched down the field. They go for it on 4th down and a offsides allows Cam Ward to hit a 50/50 ball to Donovan Ollie in the endzone for 7. The score is now 35-7.

The game just gets worse for Stanford, Yurosek fumbles with 1 minute left in the half. On the following play Watson rushes for a 41 yard touchdown. Watson had himself a game. Score is now 42-7, in the first half.

WAZZU has absolutely dominated the first half, Stanford's offense has struggled. The defense has been bad, special teams has also played a part in bad field position. Stanford has 4 turnovers. A first half that Stanford would like to forget.

Stat Comparison

Total Yards: Stanford 197, WASU 335

Passing Yards: Stanford 145, WASU 143

Rushing Yards: Stanford 52, WASU 192

Penalties: Stanford 2, WASU 2

Turnovers: Stanford 4, WASU 0

Time of possession: Stanford 14:48, WASU 15:12