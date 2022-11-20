Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 12 game vs Cal Berkley

To start the 125th Big Game Cal Berkley Golden Bears win the toss and elect to differ. Stanford Offense lead by Quarterback Tanner McKee will get the first opportunity to put points on the board.

Stanford Offense gets going fast! A quick tight end screen to Benjamin Yurosek and then a 43 yard rush by back up quarterback Ashton Daniels to get them to the 15. They finish off the drive with a touchdown by running back Mitch Leigber who had an impressive catch on the drive. A 6 play 75 yards and took 2:52 off the clock.

Stanford defense gave up a few big plays that forced Cal in a 4th and 7 at Stanford's 36 yard line forcing a field goal. Score now 7-3, big stop by Stanfords defense on what looked like was going to be a touchdown drive for the Bears.

Stanford's offense put together another impressive drive on their second possession of the game. The offensive line even imposed their will on a rush that was stood up and pushed the pile for a first down. The drive stalls after the offense gets a bit too fancy with Ashton Daniels stepping in at running back, who lost 5 and then a false start. They finish the drive in a field goal that is good by Joshua Karty from 42 yards out. He's the best kicker in the nation, he deserves to be drafted. Stanford up 10-3.

Stanford's Defense giving up big play after big play on the Bears second drive. The bears attacking through the air with quarterback Jack Plummer. Fortunately for the defense they bend and don't break, give up a field goal to Cal. Stanford leads 10-6. It is a matter of time until Stanford gives up a big play that leads to a touchdown.

After the 1st quarter Stanford leads 10-6.

Stanford's offense couldn't get anything going and Tanner McKee gets sacked by Myles Jernigan. The Bears will start with the ball at their own 45. Great field position to get some more points on the board.

Stanford's defense immediately gets test though the air and gets a pass interference called on them. Stanford defense tightens up and forces a 4th down attempt that was broken up by corner Kyu Blu Kelly. Stanford defense continues to give up big plays but steps up as they cross mid-field to get off the field.

Stanford offense can not do anything on offense. The Bears defense sacks Tanner McKee, credited on the sack was Xavier Carlton, a fellow Modesto Native. That was a big time stop for Cal who needed a stop after the failed 4th down conversion by their offense.

Stanford forces a punt, the defense is playing really good at the moment. They may be giving up big plays or yards but they are getting the stops they need. Stanford gets super lucky on the punt, as they muff the punt but they ball goes out of bounds. Huge break for Stanford as that could've been a big turning point in the game.

Stanford offense moves the ball but stalls and is forced to punt. Questioning call as Stanford chose to run the ball on 3rd and long. The offense had complete a 21-yard pass play a few plays before. Interesting call for David Shaw.

Cal Berkley gets hit with a hold, however Plummer hits a 44 yard pass play to Jermiah Hunter. The big play has been their all game through the air, just a matter of time until that play turns into 7. Cal hasn't ran the ball much but the few times they have its worked. Cal going through the air until Plummer throws a costly interception in the end zone. 3 yards away from taking the lead, and Stanford comes up big!

Stanford offense can not capitalize on the turnover as they move the ball but are forced to punt, missed opportunity by the offense and big stop by Cal defense. Then Cal offense couldn't do anything as they got conservative and tried to go to half but Stanford called a few timeouts that would allow their offense one more shot to put points on the board. they didn't do anything with the ball and go to the half up 10-6.

If you look at the stats you may thing Stanford dominated the game due to the yard difference, but Stanford sort of dominated the first half, defense played really well the offense had a great start and couldn't do much after, but they are on top 10-6.

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 202, Cal 216

Passing Yards: Stanford 128, Cal 194

Rushing Yards: Stanford 74, Cal 22

Penalties: Stanford 3-30(Yards) , Cal 2- 17(yards)

Turnovers: Stanford 0 , Cal 1

Time of possession: Stanford 17:25, Cal 12:35