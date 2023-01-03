Skip to main content

How every Pac-12 team fared in their bowl game

The Pac-12 had a less than stellar bowl season

In what is a very bittersweet time of the year, college football is coming to an end.

We will finally know who is the best team in the country, but it also means we are are one more week away from not having college football for another eight months. If you follow this lovely sport, you are well aware of the constant debate over which conference around the country is the best.

While I personally don't think bowl game records truly indicate which conference is the best due to the fact that some teams have been decimated by the portal or opt-outs, many people enjoy comparing how each conference did when it comes to bowl game season. 

The Pac-12 had seven of their 12 members make a bowl game, but didn't finish on the right side of .500. The Pac-12 teams ended up going 3-4, which is better than just one other conference in the Big 12. Let's see who got the conference in the win column, and who was unable to finish the season on a high note. 

Oregon State (Win)

Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Oregon State Beavers celebrate with the Las Vegas Bowl trophy after defeating the Florida Gators 30-3 at Allegiant Stadium.

Bowl: SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Opponent: Florida 

Final Score: 30-3

Washington State (Loss)

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Bowl: Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl 

Opponent: Fresno State 

Final Score: 29-6

Oregon (Win)

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with the championship trophy after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park.

Bowl: Holiday Bowl

Opponent: North Carolina 

Final Score: 28-27

Washington (Win)

San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) holds the most valuable offensive player trophy after the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns at Alamodome.

Bowl: Alamo Bowl

Opponent: Texas

Final Score: 27-20

UCLA (Loss)

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Bowl: Sun Bowl

Opponent: Pitt

Final Score: 37-35

USC (Loss)

Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Bowl: Cotton Bowl

Opponent: Tulane

Final Score: 46-45

Utah (Loss)

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and quarterback Cameron Rising (7) are introduced before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium.

Bowl: Rose Bowl

Opponent: Penn State

Final Score: 35-21

