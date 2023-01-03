How every Pac-12 team fared in their bowl game

In what is a very bittersweet time of the year, college football is coming to an end.

We will finally know who is the best team in the country, but it also means we are are one more week away from not having college football for another eight months. If you follow this lovely sport, you are well aware of the constant debate over which conference around the country is the best.

While I personally don't think bowl game records truly indicate which conference is the best due to the fact that some teams have been decimated by the portal or opt-outs, many people enjoy comparing how each conference did when it comes to bowl game season.

The Pac-12 had seven of their 12 members make a bowl game, but didn't finish on the right side of .500. The Pac-12 teams ended up going 3-4, which is better than just one other conference in the Big 12. Let's see who got the conference in the win column, and who was unable to finish the season on a high note.