Skip to main content

No. 2 Stanford puts the clamps on No. 8 UCLA late to secure a huge victory

Stanford's fourth quarter surge was the difference in there top-10 matchup
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In what was a marquee game in the college basketball world, No. 2 Stanford headed down South to play what was their second top-15 matchup in their last three games against No. 8 UCLA.

The game was tightly contested in the first half and the two teams actually went into half deadlocked at 32. Stanford's head head coach Tara VanDerveer was not pleased with how her team was performing in the first half saying: 

"At halftime I was disappointed with some of our shots, I thought people were rushing shots, not running our offense and turning the ball over. And then I think we settled down in the second half."

After a strong third quarter that saw Stanford go on a couple runs, it was the fourth quarter where they really showed their dominance. The Cardinal held the Bruins scoreless in the final quarter until the 1:52 mark, going on a 15-0 run that helped Stanford's lead never fall within single digits again. The Cardinal would go on to win by a margin of 72-59. 

Led by a strong outing from Hayley Jones who finished the game with a double-double, dropping 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, Stanford out-rebounded the Bruins by 17 rebounds. For Jones, this games marks her third straight double-double, and her fourth in the last five games. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cameron Brink also had another strong night scoring 12 points and recording a career high seven blocks. 

Not to mention, two Goats were in the building as WNBA star Sue Bird and U.S. Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe were in the building. 

The Cardinal are 4-1 against top-25 teams with their lone loss being against No. 1 South Carolina in a game that they very well should have won. Their average margin of victory against ranked opponents is a whopping 15 points. 

The win over UCLA marks the third straight season the Cardinal have opened conference play 5-0, and it is also their fourth straight win against a Pac-12 team ranked in the top-10.

The Cardinal (17-1) will stay in Los Angeles for their next game, as they are set to take on USC (12-4). 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) is defended by Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) and forward Cameron Brink (22) as she drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Football

No. 2 Stanford puts the clamps on No. 8 UCLA late to secure a huge victory

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Troy Taylor and Nate Byham visit Stanford's former four-star commit Walker Lyons

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford transfer Walter Rouse flips commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma

By Kevin Borba
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) jogs towards the sideline after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Projecting Christian McCaffrey's Wild Card Performance

By Marco Martinez
Jesse Ertz #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats is sacked in the endzone by Jordan Watkins #75 of the Stanford Cardinal for a safety at Stanford Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Palo Alto, California.
Football

WATCH: Recapping Stanford's offseason with former d-lineman Jordan Watkins

By Kevin Borba
Inglewood, CA, USA; ESPN personality Kirk Herbstreit (left) talks with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes before the CFP national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium
Football

Do the Big 12 and Pac-12 deserve Kirk Herbstreit's criticism stemming from TCU's performance?

By Kevin Borba
Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Stanford comes in at dead last in 247Sports' early Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason watches the team stretch before practice on April 11 in Stillwater
Football

Former Stanford Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason announces 'Sabbatical’ After Year As Oklahoma State DC

By Kevin Borba