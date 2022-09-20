Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes that UCLA made the wrong choice leaving for the Big Ten

When the college football world saw the lucrative deal that the Big Ten was able to net, there was a unanimous sense of disbelief at how lucrative it was. Just in case you forgot how much it was, it is a seven-year agreement and includes multiple broadcast partners worth more than $7 billion plus escalators

This of course made it seem like the move that USC and UCLA both made to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten was a no brainer that will make them millions for years to come. However, when Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff spoke with John Canzano and Jon Wilner he did not believe that same sentiment, specifically in regards to UCLA.

Kliavkoff thinks UCLA will end up struggling financially in the long run and even lose money saying:

"...we are sure (UCLA) is better off financially by staying (in Pac-12 than joining Big Ten."

He cited travel expenses as the main reason this belief, as as of right now the closest Big Ten school to UCLA and USC is Nebraska.

Kliavkoff also spoke about realignment and media rights plans which you can check out in the link below!

https://www.si.com/college/stanford/football/pac-12-commissioner-george-kliavkoff-opens-up-about-media-rights-and-expansion-plans