Pac-12 Football: One word to describe every team through Week 5

Now that we are nearly halfway through the season, we have gotten a general idea about every team across college football.

Schools like Alabama and Georgia are up to their usual acts of being dominant (for the most part), while schools like Miami and Texas fight to be "back". Something that hasn't been the "norm" is how deep the Pac-12 is this year.

The conference has five ranked teams, and a sixth in Washington State that is on the outside looking in when it comes to the top-25. This past week we saw UCLA prove they were for real when they beat Washington, Utah dismantle what was thought to be a good Oregon State team, and Oregon continue to get hot.

As each week goes on, we are beginning to get a better grasp of how good or bad each team is. I felt inspired by my good friend over at TigersWire, and thought it would be fun to describe each of the Pac-12 teams with just one word.

Let's dive in!