PFF's Mike Renner makes argument that Tanner McKee is "most polished" QB in the 2023 class

When most people think of the quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class, there are typically only two quarterbacks that consistently receive praise.

Those signal callers of course being Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, and rightfully so. Young was the Heisman winner who led Alabama to a championship appearance while throwing for nearly 5,000 yards, while Stroud was a Heisman finalist that threw for 44 touchdowns and led Ohio State to Big Ten Championship appearance.

Arguments that either one can be the first overall pick will be made from now until draft day itself, but PPF analyst Mike Renner believes that Stanford quarterback might bet getting overlooked ahead of the 2022 season saying he is "arguably the most polished quarterback in the class."

While both Young and Stroud are more proven at the college level in terms of success in comparison to McKee, we have not seen the best of McKee yet and the situation that was Stanford's offense in 2021, was abysmal. With the return of his whole offensive line, and getting a chance to play with his receiving corps at full strength for the first time McKee could truly have a breakout year.

His first five games of 2021 were more of a soft opening revealing what he could be, given he has better or even adequate circumstances. McKee flashed his arm strength and ball placement completing 65% of his passes on 7.2 yards per attempt, while throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions which helped lead Stanford to their three wins on the year.

Following the first five games, Stanford and McKee struggled with injuries, lack of a run game, and being predictable. While the latter issue will likely continue in 2022 unless David Shaw surprises us all and spices up the offense, McKee has a chance to prove that he belongs in the conversation for the best signal caller of the class. His numbers are nowhere near as gaudy as Young's who threw for over 40 touchdowns to McKee's 17, and is also currently viewed by many outlets as the No. 1 pick. However, when comparing the two there is one statistic that McKee has the edge in, which is the fact that he had over twice as many passing yards into tight windows according to PFF (725 vs. 326).

If Stanford's offensive line can give McKee some time, and the running game can be existent, McKee has a chance to not only boost his own stock but get Stanford out of this rut of mediocrity.