Predicting the outcome of every Week 3 Pac-12 game

The Pac-12 had a decent Week 2 with seven teams winning their non-conference games.

Both Oregon and Utah had a chance to regain some confidence by beating up on FCS opponents, Washington State pulled off a major upset in Madison over No. 19 Wisconsin, and USC continued to assert their dominance in their matchup over Stanford. Unfortunately for Colorado, they were blown out by Air Force, Arizona State and Arizona both lost to their non-conference opponents in games that were at one point closer than the final score indicated.

The conference as a whole will be playing their last game this week before diving into Pac-12 play next week. I myself am still tuning up the predictions, as I went 8-3 during my Week 2 predictions. I missed on Washington State, Stanford (on a bye this week), and I agains doubted Oregon State which came back to bite me for the second consecutive week. My prediction record through two weeks is now a solid 17-6.

With that being said, let us dive into my Week 3 predictions for every Pac-12 matchup!