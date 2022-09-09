Predicting the outcome of every Week 2 Pac-12 game

As a whole the Pac-12 did fairly well during Week 1, going 9-3 as a conference.

The teams that lost outside of Colorado who looks like they will be a constant at the bottom of the Pac-12 rankings, Utah and Oregon, were both handed tough losses in SEC country. Utah's loss was a tad more shocking, and especially the way in which they lost, as not many of us had Cam Rising throwing an errant pass to a fallen receiver into heavy coverage to lose the game on our bingo card. It was also the coming out part of Florida's Anthony Richardson who is drawing Vince Young comparisons.

Oregon on the other hand was flat out embarrassed by Georgia, and has widely been considered one of Week 1's biggest losers. The rest of the conference, outside of Washington State who was playing Idaho much closer in their win than they should have, all handled their Week 1 matchups with ease. From a prediction Standpoint, I went 9-3 missing on Utah, while also underestimating Arizona and Oregon State who both fended off the upset push from Mountain West power houses San Diego State and Boise State.

With that being said, let us dive into my Week 2 predictions for every Pac-12 matchup!