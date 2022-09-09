Predicting the outcome of every Week 2 Pac-12 game
As a whole the Pac-12 did fairly well during Week 1, going 9-3 as a conference.
The teams that lost outside of Colorado who looks like they will be a constant at the bottom of the Pac-12 rankings, Utah and Oregon, were both handed tough losses in SEC country. Utah's loss was a tad more shocking, and especially the way in which they lost, as not many of us had Cam Rising throwing an errant pass to a fallen receiver into heavy coverage to lose the game on our bingo card. It was also the coming out part of Florida's Anthony Richardson who is drawing Vince Young comparisons.
Oregon on the other hand was flat out embarrassed by Georgia, and has widely been considered one of Week 1's biggest losers. The rest of the conference, outside of Washington State who was playing Idaho much closer in their win than they should have, all handled their Week 1 matchups with ease. From a prediction Standpoint, I went 9-3 missing on Utah, while also underestimating Arizona and Oregon State who both fended off the upset push from Mountain West power houses San Diego State and Boise State.
With that being said, let us dive into my Week 2 predictions for every Pac-12 matchup!
Eastern Washington vs. Oregon
After coming off the embarrassing 49-3 loss, the Ducks get a week to build some confidence, get the offense going, and also figure out some things on defense. Eastern Washington likes to stretch the field through the air as we saw in Week 1 when Gunnar Talkington threw for 348-yards and five touchdowns. However, the Ducks should be able to slow them down despite how they preformed against Georgia. These teams have only met once, which was in 2015 when Oregon won 61-42.
I think the ducks gets their first win and extends their home opener win streak to 18.
Score Prediction: Oregon 45, Eastern Washington 28
Southern Utah vs. #13 Utah
Similar to Oregon, Utah gets a much easier opponent for their Week 2 matchup. While the Florida loss was disappointing, the Utes still looked like they could end up being one of the best teams in the country. ESPN's FPI is giving them a 99% chance to win this game, and I think they will blow out their in-state foe.
The Thunderbirds won their first game, but it was against St. Thomas of Minnesota, who is still trying to adapt to the FCS level after moving up from Division III last year. Souther Utah went 1-11 a year ago, and should pose no threat to the Utes.
Score Prediction: Utah 50, Southern Utah 13
Washington State vs. #19 Wisconsin
One of the games to watch, as we are still waiting to see the Washington State that was supposed to sling it all over the yard and put up big points. Something we did not see when they played against Idaho, when they trailed by 10 and slept walk through the game. Cam Ward will need a huge game if he is going to help the Cougars pull off the upset.
Wisconsin on the other hand is favored by 17.5 points, and has one of the nation's best running backs in Braelon Allen. I expect them to feed him as much as possible in order to keep the ball out of Ward's hands and maybe even Graham Mertz's as well. I think Wisconsin wins this low scoring affair.
Score Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Washington State 14
Colorado vs. Air Force
Colorado is at risk of starting 0-2 for the first time since 2012, which means playing a service academy could not have come at worse time. Colorado's offense was very innefceint against TCU, but on the bright side found something in J.T. Shrout if they choose to go that direction.
Air Force on the other hand runs a hybrid of the triple option as they will toss the ball around at times, but this is a Colorado defense that gave up nearly 300 yards rushing to TCU who mind you runs an air raid adjacent offense. I expected the Falcons to assert their dominance and simply confuse the Colorado defense all game. ESPN has Air Force favored by 18, and their FPI gave them a 78.5% chance of winning.
Score Prediction: Air Force 38, Colorado 18
UNLV vs. Cal
Cal is looking to get off to a much hotter start against UNLV than they did against UC Davis, but this Rebels team is looking like their best team in quite some time. Cal has a chance to start 2-0 for the fourth time under Justin Wilcox. Cal signal caller Jack Plummer was getting everyone involved in the Week 1 win, and will likely be more comfortable after the first game with his new squad.
While I don't think UNLV will get the win, they did appear to finally find their quarterback in Doug Brumfield, after playing two or three quarterbacks a game a year ago.
Score Prediction: Cal 25, UNLV 13
Portland State vs. Washington
Last Saturday was a great display of the new look Washington offense, as Michael Penix resembled the Michael Penix we got to see a couple years ago at Indiana before injuries. Portland State likely will not pose a threat at all, while also giving Washington another chance to fine tune the offense and defense before they host No. 14 Michigan State next week.
Score Prediction: Washington 49, Portland State 17
Alabama State vs. UCLA
After getting off to a slow start against Bowling Green, with the game being tied at 17, the Bruins trailing by 10 at one point, UCLA turned it up. They would go on to score 38 points in what ended up being a blowout win. I expect them to blow out Alabama State, but if the Alabama State band attends the game, the Bruins will surely lose the halftime show.
Score Prediction: UCLA 55, Alabama State 3
#10 USC vs. Stanford
Arguably one of the best games on the schedule in Week 2, Stanford had a chance to knock off USC early before they get hot. They also are tasked with being the Pac-12 welcoming committee to the new look program led by Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and Jordan Addison. This is a winnable game for Stanford, as USC was once favored by 9 but has seen drop to 8.5. The oddsmakers are aware of what can happen on the Farm. However, the upset can only happen if Stanford establishes the run which USC struggled to stop against Rice, and if they can prevent turnovers. Stanford had four against Colgate, and two of them gave the Raiders the ball in their red zone. USC does need more chances to score because they will do that enough on their own.
The Trojans' offense looked just as explosive as we thought they would, when they dropped 66 points against Rice. Their defense did struggle to stop the run, but their defensive backs were menaces all game. Stanford's play style is similar to that of an Iowa State or even Baylor at times, which we saw give Oklahoma trouble so I expect the Cardinal to put up a really good fight. If Stanford can win the time of possession battle they can win. With that being said, I expect them to pull off the upset for a second straight year, with Tanner McKee being the difference maker and making some clutch throws down the stretch.
Score Prediction: Stanford 30, USC 24
Arizona State vs. #11 Oklahoma State
There has been some under the radar spice coming from this matchup this week, as Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made comments about the Pac-12 on Monday that seemed like he was taking a shot. The Sun Devils are looking to pull off the major upset after looking good against Northern Arizona.
In Week 1 Oklahoma State's defense looked...different. After being a staple of the program, Jim Knowles left for the Ohio State gig which as a result brought in Derrick Mason as the new defensive coordinator. The defense looked stout as usual in the first half for the Cowboys, but Central Michigan went on a tear, cutting the lead from 36 to 14 late in the fourth. If Arizona State can slow down the Cowboy offense, and score some points of their own this is a winnable game.
Score Prediction: Oklahoma State 42, Arizona State 30
Oregon State vs. Fresno State
Can the Beavers hold off a second straight upset attempt by a Mountain West team? Oregon State is looking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2014, and are also looking to build off the momentum they built a year ago. The Beaver defense already made life hell for Hank Bachmier, getting him pulled from the game after a few turnovers, but Fresno State's Jake Haener poses a different threat. On offense, Oregon State's Chance Nolan looked solid outside of the two interceptions and their running back situation is more of a committee than last season led by two-way star Jack Colletto who doubles as a linebacker.
Fresno State is looking to become 7-0 against Oregon State at home, and are also looking to assert themselves again as one of the best Group of Five teams in the country. The oddsmakers expect this to be a tight one as Oregon State is slightly favored, but I didn't learn my lesson last week when picking Mountain West teams as I am going with the Fresno State upset.
Score Prediction: Fresno State 28, Oregon State 26
Mississippi State vs. Arizona
There will be no shortage of passes in this game as these two teams combined to throw the ball 84 times in Week 1. Arizona is coming off a huge win over San Diego State, who many like myself, predicted would beat the Wildcats. Their transfer duo of Jayden de Laura and Jacob Cowing were electric all game, and I expect them to continue their success.
Mississippi State also has a really good quarterback in Will Rogers, who can throw it around with the best of them. The Bulldogs are favored by 10.5, and while I think Arizona will put up a good fight, I think Mike Leach and company will get the win against his former conference foe.
Score Prediction: Mississippi State 42, Arizona 28