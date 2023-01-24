Predicting the starting quarterback for every Pac-12 team in 2023

This past season was viewed as the year of the quarterback in the Pac-12, but in reality the 2023 season will only be better thanks to almost all of the same names returning, and some highly touted new ones entering the fray.

When looking around the landscape of college football, it seems to be impossible to find another conference that has the quarterback talent from top to bottom that the Pac-12 has. Led by Heisman winner Caleb Williams, the Pac-12 who is often overlooked by the rest of the college football world, will force the rest of the country to tune in to what will be an absolute gauntlet of a season next year between the sport's best.

While we know who is starting for most of the schools, there are a few question marks. Let's take a look at the projected starter for every Pac-12 team.