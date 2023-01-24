Predicting the starting quarterback for every Pac-12 team in 2023
This past season was viewed as the year of the quarterback in the Pac-12, but in reality the 2023 season will only be better thanks to almost all of the same names returning, and some highly touted new ones entering the fray.
When looking around the landscape of college football, it seems to be impossible to find another conference that has the quarterback talent from top to bottom that the Pac-12 has. Led by Heisman winner Caleb Williams, the Pac-12 who is often overlooked by the rest of the college football world, will force the rest of the country to tune in to what will be an absolute gauntlet of a season next year between the sport's best.
While we know who is starting for most of the schools, there are a few question marks. Let's take a look at the projected starter for every Pac-12 team.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
After tearing up the FCS level Sanders followed his father and is now the face of Colorado's football program. He threw for 40 touchdowns, 3,732 yards, while rushing for six scores. If the Buffs get anywhere near a bowl game, it’ll be because Sanders is the real deal. There is expected to be a learning curve following the jump in competition, but some outlets have gone as far to name him a Heisman candidate.
Ari Patu, Stanford
Stanford is one of the, at most, two teams that will not be starting a transfer quarterback. Troy Taylor will be picking a starting quarterback from one of the most inexperienced rooms in the country, with Ari Patu being the most experienced passer with 25 attempts. His limited experience should give him the edge over Ashton Daniels who was the wildcat quarterback, and four-star early enrollee Myles Jackson.
Sam Jackson, Cal
Cal lost both Jack Plummer and Kai Millner to the transfer portal, but may have upgraded in landing TCU transfer Sam Jackson. While he has been backing up Max Duggan the past couple seasons, when he does get on the field he shows off an elite display of arm strength and athleticism.
Drew Pyne, Arizona State
The Kenny Dillingham era has arrived in Tempe, and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne will likely be the man behind center. Pyne threw 22 touchdowns with six interceptions last season, throwing for 2,021 yards after starting the year as the backup. He had some flashes as a starter, but Notre Dame made it known they wanted to bring in someone else, which they did in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman.
Cam Ward, Washington State
After being one of the most sought after transfer quarterbacks a year ago, Ward has a chance to build on a strong first year for the Cougars. He showed flashes of brilliance, but was also inconsistent at times, having another off-season to prepare will only help.
Jayden de Laura, Arizona
Jayden de Laura helped Arizona take a major step while throwing for 3,685 yards with 25 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. If he can cut down on the turnovers, especially the ones that came at crucial times, Arizona will be playing in a bowl game at the very minimum next season.
Cam Rising, Utah
After flirting with the NFL Draft, Cam Rising elected to return to Utah following back-to-back conference titles. Rising threw 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions along with 3,034 yards passing, but was sidelined during the Rose Bowl due to an injury. He and Utah will look to get over the hump and make the playoff next season.
Michael Penix Jr., Washington
The Huskies will head into the 2023 season with College Football Playoff aspirations following an 11-2 campaign and the return of all of their star wide receivers. Throwing them the ball will be new program legend, Michael Penix Jr. who threw 31 touchdowns to eight interceptions this past season. He’ll be an early Heisman candidate in 2023, and will hope to lead the Huskies back to the playoff.
Bo Nix, Oregon
Another Heisman candidate in the Pac-12, Oregon's Bo Nix played the best football of his college career this season. He threw for 29 touchdowns and rushed for 15, and had Oregon not dropped a few games down the stretch could have very well ended up on the Heisman finalist stage with Caleb Williams.
D.J. Uiagalelei, Oregon State
Oregon State finished the season as a top-15 team, while having mediocre at best quarterback play throughout the season. Clemson transfer D.J. Uiagalelei will hope to help take the Beavers to the Pac-12 Championship and maybe even beyond. He showed improvement at Clemson, but ultimately lost his spot to the next five-star waiting in the wings. Corvallis offers a place where he can contend, and also not feel like the fan base is calling for his replacement every game.
Dante Moore, UCLA
The face of UCLA's great recruiting class, Dante Moore, should enter the season as the favorite to win the starting job over a very interesting quarterback room. He will have to fend off Ethan Garbers, Justin Martyn, and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee, but it's hard to imagine that the No. 3 overall recruit will be wearing a ball cap on the sidelines.
Caleb Williams, USC
Caleb Williams was arguably the best player in college football this season, and will likely be the best in 2023. He threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 10 rushing touchdowns. He is likely a lock for the No. 1 pick, and will look to help USC reach the College Football Playoff and win the Pac-12 in the program's final year in the conference.