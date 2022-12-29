Previewing Stanford's Quarterback room

Stanford over the past few years has recruited mobile quarterbacks to run the Shaw offense. With new Head Coach Troy Taylor who has showed the ability to utilize multiple quarterbacks while the head coach at Sacramento State. Taylor had a dual quarterback system with a running quarterback and a passing quarterback. However, he didn't use the running quarterback like David Shaw did, which was strictly a runner. Taylor allowed both quarterbacks to run the system. Taylor has a big decision with the rebuild of the Stanford Cardinal program, who is the quarterback to run his high powered offense.

Quarterbacks On The Roster

The quarterbacks that saw playing time last year are junior Ari Patu, and sophomore Ashton Daniels who will be welcoming 2023 recruit Myles Jackson to the competition. Jackson is a 4-star recruit in the 2024 class who reclassified to 2023 and committed to Stanford. Taking a look at the three quarterbacks that should be in the run for the starting position all have something similar to each other, strong armed quarterbacks. Out of the three quarterbacks Jackson is not as of a dual threat as Patu and Daniels, he prefers to stand in the pocket and deliver but can also throw on the move.

Junior Quarterback Ari Patu

Depending which site you look at for player rankings coming out of high school Patu is a 3 or 4 star recruit. Both ESPN and ON3 had Patu as a 4-star recruit while Rivals and 247 sports had him as a 3-star recruit. When watching Patu you see a quarterback with an athletic frame. When he throws the ball it does come out of his hand hot. He has a strong arm that can make any throw on the field. His athleticism allows for him to escape the pocket and beat you with his legs or arm while throwing on the run. He would allow coach Taylor to utilize his entire system he ran at Sacramento State and not have to switch quarterbacks in and out. Patu should compete for the starting quarterback role, but will have good competition.

Sophomore Quarterback Ashton Daniels

All four recruiting sites had Daniels as a 3-star recruit coming out of high school. He also has the athletic frame and strong arm that Patu has. Daniels is more of a runner with the ball in his hands. He was a good runner for Stanford last year when they had injuries at running back. Daniels can make every throw on the field, but he isn't as clean with his feet and throwing mechanics as Patu right now. He is a super athlete that needs to work on mechanics, but has the raw talent to throw the ball off platform. As an athlete Daniels wins this category over the other quarterbacks, so if Taylor wants he could use Daniels as the running quarterback that can still throw the ball.

Freshman Myles Jackson

A 2023 recruit who reclassified from the 2024 class to attend college a year early. Jackson is a very talented 4-star recruit. When watching Myles Jackson you come away wowed with how he controls the ball. Any throw can be made, accuracy is phenomenal, he is a quarterback that prefers to stay in the pocket and deliver strikes to play makers on time and on target. However, he doesn't bring the rushing ability that the other two do, he is a good scrambler that keeps his eyes down field. He is very polished for a high school quarterback going to the collegiate level with his foot work and ability to process the field. Jackson has the benefit of being recruited by Taylor and the younger one that Stanford could build the program around if the wanted to have that ability.

Who Wins The Starting Quarterback Role

This is very hard to predict, this early we haven't gotten to see either of the quarterbacks in the system at practice or in spring game yet. A thing that we can do is speculate which fits the innovative Taylor offense the most right now. When watching all three quarterbacks you can see the arm strength from each one. The athleticism from them all but in different ways. The one I believe has the best opportunity to win the starting role is Ari Patu, junior quarterback that has been able to understand and develop with a college staff that has developed Davis Mills and Tanner McKee over the past few years. Patu's development may give him the edge. However the other two are no slouches, they can both play good ball. Ashton Daniels has experience from last season with the speed of the college game, Myles Jackson a 4-star recruit that Stanford can rebuild around. Stanford is in good position for the quarterback position under Taylor. It'll be a fun competition to see who can win the starting role.