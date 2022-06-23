Previewing Stanford's Week 3 matchup at Washington

This is where the wheels can really begin to fall of for Stanford in 2022 if they are unable to consistently improve, and take advantage of the weaker Pac-12 teams.

That last part is not to say that Washington will not be very much improved under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, because they likely will, but taking into consideration the Cardinal still have UCLA, Oregon, Utah, Notre Dame, and BYU on the schedule they need to capitalize the other weeks.

At this point in the season, Stanford could be coming off a program rejuvenating win over USC or a tough loss to the new look Trojans.

Washington is in search of a new identity after the firing of Jimmy Lake, and also might be trotting out a new quarterback in Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. should he win the job. This will be Stanford's first road game of the 2022 season, and they certainly need the offense to get off to a quick start as even with Washington's struggles as a team in 2021 the unit finished inside of the top four in the Pac-12 in scoring defense.

Last season, the Huskies got the best of the Cardinal beating them 20-13 in a game that saw Tanner McKee throw two interceptions, and the defense give up 235 total rushing yards with 218 being from the combo of Sean McGrew and Cameron Davis.

Now that the Huskies are under a new regime, let's take a look at everything you need to know about Stanford's Week 3 matchup in Seattle.

2021 Record:4-8 (3-6 in Pac-12)

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer

Total Offense Rank in 2021 #114

Total Defense Rank in 2021 #23

Passing Yards Per Game: #73 225 YPG

Rushing Yards Per Game: #125 98.4 YPG

Key losses: Sean McGrew (RB), Kamari Pleasant (RB), Terrell Bynum (WR), Ryan Bowman (LB), Cooper McDonald (LB), Jackson Sirmon (LB), Trent McDuffie (DB), and Kyler Gordon (DB)

Key Additions: Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Jordan Perryman (DB), and Aaron Dumas (RB)

Other Notes:

Penix had his best season at Indiana with DeBoer on staff

DeBoer 79-9 overall (12-6 at D1 Level)

Quarterbacks Dylan Morris and Sam Huard will compete for starting QB job

Fresno State ranked No. 14 in the country in total offense under DeBoer