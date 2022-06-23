Skip to main content
Previewing Stanford's Week 3 matchup at Washington

Previewing Stanford's Week 3 matchup at Washington

After a tough first game of Pac-12 play against USC Stanford has to make the trip up North

After a tough first game of Pac-12 play against USC Stanford has to make the trip up North

This is where the wheels can really begin to fall of for Stanford in 2022 if they are unable to consistently improve, and take advantage of the weaker Pac-12 teams. 

That last part is not to say that Washington will not be very much improved under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, because they likely will, but taking into consideration the Cardinal still have UCLA, Oregon, Utah, Notre Dame, and BYU on the schedule they need to capitalize the other weeks.

At this point in the season, Stanford could be coming off a program rejuvenating win over USC or a tough loss to the new look Trojans.

Washington is in search of a new identity after the firing of Jimmy Lake, and also might be trotting out a new quarterback in Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. should he win the job. This will be Stanford's first road game of the 2022 season, and they certainly need the offense to get off to a quick start as even with Washington's struggles as a team in 2021 the unit finished inside of the top four in the Pac-12 in scoring defense.

Last season, the Huskies got the best of the Cardinal beating them 20-13 in a game that saw Tanner McKee throw two interceptions, and the defense give up 235 total rushing yards with 218 being from the combo of Sean McGrew and Cameron Davis.

Now that the Huskies are under a new regime, let's take a look at everything you need to know about Stanford's Week 3 matchup in Seattle.

 2021 Record:4-8 (3-6 in Pac-12)

Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer 

Total Offense Rank in 2021 #114 

Total Defense Rank in 2021 #23

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Passing Yards Per Game: #73 225 YPG

Rushing Yards Per Game: #125 98.4 YPG

Key losses: Sean McGrew (RB), Kamari Pleasant (RB), Terrell Bynum (WR), Ryan Bowman (LB), Cooper McDonald (LB), Jackson Sirmon (LB), Trent McDuffie (DB), and  Kyler Gordon (DB)

Key Additions: Michael Penix Jr. (QB), Jordan Perryman (DB), and Aaron Dumas (RB)

Other Notes: 

Penix had his best season at Indiana with DeBoer on staff

DeBoer 79-9 overall (12-6 at D1 Level)

Quarterbacks Dylan Morris and Sam Huard will compete for starting QB job

Fresno State ranked No. 14 in the country in total offense under DeBoer

 

USATSI_13471384
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 3 matchup at Washington

By Kevin Borba30 seconds ago
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where does David Shaw rank among Pac-12 coaches?

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from offensive lineman Luke Baklenko

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford makes top 4 of elite four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta

By Kevin Borba3 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal running back Toby Gerhart (7) runs with the ball in front of the San Jose State Spartans defense during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Stanford defeated San Jose State 42-17.
Football

Stanford and San Jose State football set to revive Bill Walsh Legacy Game

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Recruiting

Andrej Stojakaovic opens up about Stanford visit

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 2 matchup against USC

By Kevin BorbaJun 22, 2022
Indya Nivar #12 of Team Air is defended by Kii Rice #22 of Team Flight during the women's Jordan Brand Classic at Hope Academy on April 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Basketball

Stanford signee Indya Nivar helps USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team bring home Gold

By Kevin BorbaJun 21, 2022