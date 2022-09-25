Skip to main content

Recap of Stanford's loss against No. 18 Washington

The Cardinal struggled mightily against Washington dropping their second straight game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After quickly falling behind 17-7 in the first half due to horrible offensive line play, turnovers, and Washington's offense clicking Stanford was unable to turn things around. 

The Cardinal were able to hold Washington to a field goal out of the gates after a near targeting by Kendall Williamson, but again were unable to answer with a score of their own. They punted on their first possession, which of course led to a touchdown on a dime from Michael Penix Jr. who finally hit on a deep pass to give Washington a 27-7 lead. The Huskies would go on to hit another field goal to make it 30-7.

After finally being able to move the ball down the field, Tanner McKee connected with John Humphreys for a touchdown. The Cardinal would go for two and get it to cut the lead to 15. Even despite the touchdown, the offensive play calling for Stanford was looking extremely predictable. If it weren't for Humphreys getting away with a push off, the pass likely would have been incomplete. 

The ensuing Washington possession led to another field goal after Stanford corner  Salim Turner-Muhammad tripped and fell, on a 61-yard gain for Rome Odunze for 61 yards setting up Washington at their 25. The Cardinal did get a nice stop on third down again, but unlike most college kickers, Washington's kicker has been nails. On the contrary, Stanford's red zone defense has been very solid as Washington could have easily been nearing 50 points in the fourth. 

Even with all of the red zone stops, Stanford's was still exposed all game by Odunze who had a career day. Something the Cardinal weren't expecting as they had Kyu Blue Kelly on Ja'Lynn Polk practically all game, which from a one-on-one stand point Kelly did phenomenal. Polk who prior to the game was second in catches, and first in touchdowns and yards per catch, did not record a catch until the fourth. 

That's enough positives for Stanford, as Washington would go right down the field and score another touchdown to make it 40-15. 

The Cardinal for some reason kept McKee in the game down 25, only for him to be sacked for the eighth time. The offense has two major issues right now, the line which was missing both tackles, couldn't give McKee any time, and the RPO looks for Stanford are developing way too slow. 

Stanford would later connect on a meaningless touchdown, as McKee found Michael Wilson who took it 78-yards for the score to make the final score 40-22.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All in all, a very poor showing from the now 1-2 Stanford who will travel to Eugene next week to take on No. 15 Oregon. I will have more on what went wrong, what needs to change, and what David Shaw had to say tomorrow!

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 372, Washington 479

Passing Yards: Stanford 286, Washigton 309

Rushing Yards: Stanford 86, Washington 170

Penalties: Stanford 2-23, Washington 5-32

Turnovers: Stanford 3, Washington 0

Time of possession: Stanford 26:30 Washington 31:45

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Football

Recap of Stanford's loss against No. 18 Washington

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 4 matchup against No. 18 Washington

By Kevin Borba
As time almost expires, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer looks on to the clock during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers during a regular season NFL game. The 49ers defeated the Jaguars
Football

Urban Meyer viewed as potential candidate for Arizona State vacancy

By Kevin Borba
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) evades Florida linebacker Amari Burney (2) during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Football

Four of college football's must-watch games during Week 4

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano expresses confidence in future of Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks into open field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey updates status for Sunday with bathroom joke

By Kevin Borba
Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin (right) and head coach Dabo Swinney look on during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.
Football

College football: Teams on upset alert in Week 4

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

What Amazon's NFL success means for the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba