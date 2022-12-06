Running back transfer Arlen Harris Jr. linked with Iowa and Iowa State

Former four-star running back Arlen Harris Jr. is re-doing his recruiting process, this time as a transfer.

Harris who announced his intentions to transfer in October during the season, is one of 16 Cardinal players to enter their name into the transfer portal. He recorded just two carries for one yard during his time at Stanford, and likely would have received more carries down the stretch when Stanford was subjected to just using safety Mitch Leigber.

However, after he announced he was in the portal it was later reported that his name wasn't in the transfer portal due to the fact he wasn't a grad transfer and his coach didn't leave (at that time). With there maybe being a possibility of him rejoining the team, David Shaw expressed that Harris was no longer with the team and that he wouldn't comment further.

Now, Harris is official in the transfer portal and is in the process of finding a place that is the best fit for him. According to his Twitter, both Iowa and Iowa State are on his radar and will be places that he visits.

Another school to watch out for that could be a landing spot for Harris is Missouri.