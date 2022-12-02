Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Now that Stanford's season is over, finishing with just three wins, the program is beginning to see some major changes take place in what has been an extremely eventful week.
Head coach David Shaw announced after the loss to BYU that he was stepping down, which means the program is headed into a brand new era. The search for a new head coach is on, and right now Greg Roman has been the only coach publicly linked to Stanford. There have been a handful of other names that have been suggested, but as of right now the search is pretty low key.
One of the other major changes that the football program is currently enduring, is all of the players that have entered the transfer portal. As it stands right now, the Cardinal have lost 10 players and counting to the transfer portal with a handful of them being key contributors.
We will keep a running list of every Cardinal player that enters the portal, so here is who has entered thus far.
Jonathan McGill, Safety
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Three-star (0.8755)
- No. 580 nationally, No. 48 S, No. 71 in TX
- Notable Offers: Texas Tech, SMU, Cal
Transfer Destination: N/A
Bradley Archer, Tight End
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Three-star (0.8843)
- No. 462 nationally, No. 20 TE, No. 58 in CA
- Notable Offers: Cal, Fresno State, Washington
Transfer Destination: N/A
Jake Hornibrook, Offensive Guard
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Three-star (0.8688)
- No. 697 nationally, No. 41 OG, No. 12 in PA
- Notable Offers: Clemson, Oregon, Wisconsin
Transfer Destination: N/A
Ryan Sanborn, Punter
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Three-star (0.8317)
- No. 1631 nationally, No. 2 P, No. 150 in CA
- Notable Offers: Michigan, Army, Washington State
Transfer Destination: N/A
Colby Bowman, Wide Receiver
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Four-star (0.9061)
- No. 262 nationally, No. 38 WR, No. 37 in CA
- Notable Offers: Boston College, Cal, Vanderbilt
Transfer Destination: N/A
Stephen Herron, EDGE
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Four-star (0.9389)
- No. 141 nationally, No. 7 WDE, No. 2 in KY
- Notable Offers: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia
Transfer Destination: N/A
Drake Metcalf, Offensive Guard
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Three-star (0.8843)
- No. 399 nationally, No. 8 OC, No. 35 in CA
- Notable Offers: Florida State, Oregon, USC
Transfer Destination: N/A
Salim Turner-Muhammad, Corner
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Four-star (0.9086)
- No. 248 nationally, No. 27 CB, No. 7 in VA
- Notable Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame
Transfer Destination: N/A
Jacob Katona, Defensive Lineman
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Not Ranked
Transfer Destination: N/A
Levani Dumani, Linebacker
As a recruit per 247Sports Composite
- Three-star (0.8699)
- No. 485 nationally, No. 28 OLB, No. 7 in UT
- Notable Offers: Utah, Fresno State, BYU
Transfer Destination: N/A