Skip to main content

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The departure of David Shaw has led to a mass exodus of transfers

Now that Stanford's season is over, finishing with just three wins, the program is beginning to see some major changes take place in what has been an extremely eventful week.

Head coach David Shaw announced after the loss to BYU that he was stepping down, which means the program is headed into a brand new era. The search for a new head coach is on, and right now Greg Roman has been the only coach publicly linked to Stanford. There have been a handful of other names that have been suggested, but as of right now the search is pretty low key. 

One of the other major changes that the football program is currently enduring, is all of the players that have entered the transfer portal. As it stands right now, the Cardinal have lost 10 players and counting to the transfer portal with a handful of them being key contributors. 

We will keep a running list of every Cardinal player that enters the portal, so here is who has entered thus far. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jonathan McGill, Safety

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8755)
  • No. 580 nationally, No. 48 S, No. 71 in TX
  • Notable Offers: Texas Tech, SMU, Cal

Transfer Destination: N/A

Bradley Archer, Tight End

Stanford Cardinal football players gather and sing for fans after defeating the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8843)
  • No. 462 nationally, No. 20 TE, No. 58 in CA
  • Notable Offers: Cal, Fresno State, Washington 

Transfer Destination: N/A

Jake Hornibrook, Offensive Guard

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw looks on during a time out against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8688)
  • No. 697 nationally, No. 41 OG, No. 12 in PA
  • Notable Offers: Clemson, Oregon, Wisconsin 

Transfer Destination: N/A

Ryan Sanborn, Punter

Stanford Cardinal punter Ryan Sanborn (23) holds the ball for place kicker Joshua Karty (43) during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium.

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8317)
  • No. 1631 nationally, No. 2 P, No. 150 in CA
  • Notable Offers: Michigan, Army, Washington State 

Transfer Destination: N/A

Colby Bowman, Wide Receiver

Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9061)
  • No. 262 nationally, No. 38 WR, No. 37 in CA
  • Notable Offers: Boston College, Cal, Vanderbilt

Transfer Destination: N/A

Stephen Herron, EDGE

Stanford Cardinal defensive end Stephen Herron (15) sacks Colgate Raiders quarterback Michael Brescia (5) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9389)
  • No. 141 nationally, No. 7 WDE, No. 2 in KY
  • Notable Offers: Alabama, Michigan, Georgia

Transfer Destination: N/A

Drake Metcalf, Offensive Guard

Stanford Cardinal center Drake Nugent (60) before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8843)
  • No. 399 nationally, No. 8 OC, No. 35 in CA
  • Notable Offers: Florida State, Oregon, USC

Transfer Destination: N/A

Salim Turner-Muhammad, Corner

; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw leads players onto the field before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Stanford Stadium.

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Four-star (0.9086)
  • No. 248 nationally, No. 27 CB, No. 7 in VA
  • Notable Offers: Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame

Transfer Destination: N/A

Jacob Katona, Defensive Lineman

Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Not Ranked 

Transfer Destination: N/A

Levani Dumani, Linebacker

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.

As a recruit per 247Sports Composite

  • Three-star (0.8699)
  • No. 485 nationally, No. 28 OLB, No. 7 in UT
  • Notable Offers: Utah, Fresno State, BYU

Transfer Destination: N/A

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) tackles Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

By Kevin Borba
New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien watches quarterback Bryce Young throw during practice. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened practice for the 2021 season as they prepare to defend the 2020 National Championship Friday
Football

Grading potential candidates for Stanford's head coaching job Pt. 2

By Kevin Borba
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) celebrates with Stanford Cardinal forward James Keefe (22) and Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) after scoring against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Basketball

Stanford set to face UCLA in Pac-12 opener

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (center) poses for a photo with his children Carter Shaw (left) and Keegan Shaw (right) after the Pac-12 Championship game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal defeated the Bruins 27-24.
Recruiting

Carter Shaw, Son of former Stanford coach David Shaw commits to UCLA

By Kevin Borba
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (center) talks to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Robert Griffin III (3) during minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Football

Stanford reportedly in contact with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for head coaching vacancy

By Kevin Borba
Tucson, AZ, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen looks to the scoreboard during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Football

Grading potential candidates for Stanford's head coaching job

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Patrick Fields (24) and safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrate after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford viewed as the best job opening in college football

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw describes his tenure at Stanford as 'magical' when reminiscing

By Kevin Borba