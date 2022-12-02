Stanford Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Now that Stanford's season is over, finishing with just three wins, the program is beginning to see some major changes take place in what has been an extremely eventful week.

Head coach David Shaw announced after the loss to BYU that he was stepping down, which means the program is headed into a brand new era. The search for a new head coach is on, and right now Greg Roman has been the only coach publicly linked to Stanford. There have been a handful of other names that have been suggested, but as of right now the search is pretty low key.

One of the other major changes that the football program is currently enduring, is all of the players that have entered the transfer portal. As it stands right now, the Cardinal have lost 10 players and counting to the transfer portal with a handful of them being key contributors.

We will keep a running list of every Cardinal player that enters the portal, so here is who has entered thus far.