Social Media reacts to the news of David Shaw stepping down as Stanford's head coach

Majority of the country woke up to the news that David Shaw is out at Stanford
Following their 35-26 loss to BYU to end their season, Stanford head coach David Shaw told the media that he is stepping down as the head coach at Stanford.

The Cardinal finished the season 3-9, marking their third losing season in the past four years. The post game presser included what turned out to be quite a shocking (and late) announcement, with head coach David Shaw announcing his intentions to step away from the program as the head coach. He does so as the all-time winningest coach, accumulating 94 wins which is good enough for No. 9 all-time in the Pac-12. Shaw's tenure the program win 94 game with three Pac-12 championships, while he himself took home the 2017 national coach of the year and was a four-time Pac-12 coach of the year award winner. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing as of late as the Cardinal are 14-28 (10-23 Pac-12) over the last four seasons, with their lone winning record coming during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign. 

It didn't end up working out in the long run for Shaw as it appeared things such as the transfer portal, NIL, and the player movement associated with both were not something he was particularly a fan of nor was able to adapt to. It didn't help that Stanford was about two years late to developing a strategy for either, but it shows me that the program wasn't taking the right steps to keep up with the times and now would like to.

Regardless, that doesn't negate the fact that he was a great coach that led the program to new highs. It unfortunately just was time to move on for both parties, a move that social media certainly had some thoughts about as notable personalities and players all commemorated their time together with Shaw.

 Let's take a look at some of the best responses to the news of Shaw stepping away.

