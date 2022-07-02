Skip to main content

Social media reacts to USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12

The college football world was taken by storm on Thursday

The landscape of college football continued to change rapidly over the past week after, the announcement that USC and UCLA would be attempting to join the Big Ten Conference.

The announcement of them potentially joining was a formality, as shortly after the reports that they were planning to join, their applications were in fact approved. 

This sent college football fans, players, and media personalities into frenzies as people began predicting what would happen to the Pac-12 and what schools would be the next to join one of the two mega-conferences. 

While we don't know whats to come of the Pac-12 and whether or not schools like Stanford will flee as well, the conference itself released a statement expressing their disappointment and shock that the two schools were departing the conference while also flirting with the idea of adding more teams to stay afloat. 

Social media on the other hand was absolutely losing its mind, so let's take a look at some of the best reactions about the news that the two will be Big Ten members in 2024. 

