Stanford Cardinal sports schedule this week includes football finale
The Stanford Cardinal sports teams will have a bit of a lighter week schedule-wise this week, given that Thanksgiving is on Thursday, but it also includes the final game of the college football season against San Jose State as the team looks to move past a three-win season for the first time since 2020.
Here is the full slate of games on the Cardinal calendar.
Monday, November 25
Tonight, the Stanford women's basketball team will take the court at Maples at 7 p.m. to battle Cal Poly. The team is currently 5-1 on the year, with their lone loss coming on the road against Indiana. They have played just one game since that loss, a 91-49 win over Morgan State at home on Friday.
This game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Tuesday, November 26
Stanford men's basketball will take on Grand Canyon in Palm Desert at the Acrisure Holiday Classic. The men's team is 6-0 for the first time since 2019. Senior Maxime Raynaud is currently leading the ACC in both points per game (PPG) with 22.83 and rebounds per game with 12.83. He has recorded a double-double in all six contests this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be available on both Tru TV and Max.
Wednesday, November 27
The women's volleyball team will take the court on Wednesday against Georgia Tech, in Georgia. On the year, the team is 23-4, including a 15-3 mark in the ACC while winning their last seven matches. The Cardinal are 11-0 at home, 10-4 on the road, and 2-0 at neutral sites.
This will be an afternoon contest, with a start time of 12 p.m. and will be available on the ACC Network
Friday, November 29
Stanford football will wrap up its season on the road in San Jose, and will be looking for one final win in 2024 that will not only have the team leave on a high note, but show that there have been some improvements made this season in the team's second year under Troy Taylor.
Kickoff will be on Friday at 1 p.m. and will air on CBS.
Stanford women's basketball will take the court yet again at Maples, this time facing UC San Diego (1-7). This game will take place at 2 p.m. and will air on the ACC Network
Occurring at the same time as the women's basketball game will be a women's soccer match against Notre Dame, also at Stanford. This is a quarterfinal matchup, after the Cardinal defeated No. 5 Arkansas on penalty kicks (4-2) on Sunday night. The winner of this contest will go on to compete in the semifinals on December 6, and the winner of those games will play for the Women's College Cup on December 9. Friday's game can be viewed on ESPN+.
Saturday, November 30
Women's volleyball will start the day off with a huge matchup against No. 3 Louisville, yet the No. 7 ranked Stanford Cardinal will hold home court. This one will begin at 1 p.m. and air on the ACC Network.
Men's basketball will have the nightcap, tipping off at 7 p.m. against Cal Poly (3-4). They went on a three-game win streak in the middle of their calendar, but are currently riding a a two game losing streak after losses to both Arizona State and Saint Mary's on the road. In between now and Saturday, Cal Poly will face Grambling State at home with a chance to get back in the win column.
Sunday, December 1
The Stanford men's soccer team will face their toughest challenge of the season on Sunday when they travel to Columbus to take on a No. 1 ranked Ohio State club that has gone 15-1-3 this season. Stanford is 9-5-5, with a 3-2-3 record in conference play and a 3-1-1 record on the road. The winner of this game will advance to the quarterfinals of the College Cup, which will be held on December 6-7.
This game is set to begin at 2 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.