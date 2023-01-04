Stanford finishes the season ranked as one of the worst teams in the country

When looking at Stanford's roster prior to the 2022 season, on paper you would see what looked to be one of the most experienced offenses in the country paired with a veteran defense.

That typically equates to success in college football, I mean look at who is playing in the championship, two teams led by veteran quarterbacks that are anchored by veteran defenses. Unfortunately for Stanford, their experience in age didn't mean that they were destined to be a good football team. In fact, it may have actually led to the opposite due to the fact these players were never properly developed and forced to play in schemes that only exentuated their weaknesses.

The team finished the year ranking No. 92 in total offense and No. 114 in total defense, while also ranking t-No. 1 in turnovers lost. Anything that could go wrong for this team did, and the lack of improvements throughout the last few seasons are likely what ultimately led to David Shaw stepping down as head coach.

247Sports took the liberty of ranking every Power 5 team in the country which adds up to 65 total programs. Unfortunately for Stanford, their 3-9 recorded landed them the No. 63 spot. The Cardinal ranked above Northwestern and Colorado.

New head coach Troy Taylor has his work cut out for him in rebuilding a roster that lost almost all of its starters. He inherited a decent recruiting class and has also been making some moves in the transfer portal.