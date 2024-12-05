Stanford football adds 19 players on National Signing Day
National Signing Day is here. In what will be a new era of Stanford football, the program has started preparing for the new season, hoping to become a major force in the ACC. On Wednesday, head coach Troy Taylor met with the media to discuss the newest additions to the Cardinal program, unveiling the 19 new signings that Stanford was able to land.
With many players in this year's class choosing to begin their college careers on The Farm, we take a look at the 19 players who recently signed their NLIs.
Bear Bachmeier, QB
Three-star prospect out of Murrieta High School. Committed to Stanford in February, and despite late pushes from schools like Wisconsin and Georgia, he signed his NLI to Stanford on Dec. 4, locking him to the Cardinal. He chooses Stanford over Georgia, Alabama, Boise State, Wisconsin, among others. Only played six games as a high school senior, but threw for 1,260 yards and 12 touchdowns.
London Bironas, K
The son of late NFL kicker Rob Bironas, London, a three-star recruit, signed his NLI with the Cardinal over offers from Cal, Auburn, Army, Oklahoma, Tennessee, among others. A star kicker and soccer player at Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, Bironas is poised to battle it out with AJ Seidler for next year’s starting kicker role in the wake of Emmet Kenney graduating.
Kole Briehler, DT
Providing even more depth to the defensive line, the 6’2”, 265 pound three-star prospect out of Hun School in New Jersey brings extreme physicality to The Farm. He may not be super big for his position, but he knows how to be aggressive and play with anyone, finishing his senior year of high school with nine sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 10 games played. He chooses Stanford over offers from Oklahoma, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Illinois and Indiana, among others.
Chris Garland, CB
With Ashton Daniels hailing from Buford, Georgia, the Cardinal signed another Buford High School standout, landing the three-star Garland. At 6 '1”, 180, Garland fits the ideal build for a cornerback and could see himself potentially in the mix to get some meaningful reps as a freshman. As a senior, he finished with 25 total tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery, putting together his best campaign as a high school player. He chooses Stanford over offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Boston College, among others.
Omari Gaines, S
A three-star recruit out of Malcolm X Shabazz in Newark, New Jersey, Gaines adds depth to the safety room, which was tested significantly this season with injuries to players such as Jay Green. Gaines, standing at 6 '2”, 175 pounds, is taller than your average safety, but runs exceptionally long, giving him immensely strong speed and athleticism. He chose Stanford over schools such as Duke, Boston College, Central Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State and Pittsburgh with many others offering him as well.
Zach Giuliano, TE
Despite being limited to six games as a senior at Corona del Mar High School, Giuliano proved just how good he is, combining for 13 touchdown catches between his sophomore and junior year, with his best season coming as a junior when he caught eight touchdowns and had 370 yards on the year. A three-star prospect, he comes to The Farm over schools such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College.
JonAnthony Hall, WR
Stanford may very well have found its next rendition of Emmett Mosley V in Hall, whose career at Fishers High School in Indiana was a dominant one. Ending his career with 2,740 receiving yards, Hall’s senior season was one for the ages as he finished with 91 catches for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdown catches. A four-star prospect, Hall signed his NLI and will now come to The Farm, bypassing the option to play for programs such as Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan, among plenty more as well.
Gabe Kaminski, LB
A 6’3”, 215 pound EDGE rusher out of Nazareth Academy in Illinois, Kaminski is on the smaller side for what he plays, but he is an exceptional talent who provides very important depth to the defensive side of the ball. A three-star recruit, Kaminski committed to Stanford over Arizona State, Cincinnati, Illinois and Indiana, among others.
Lonnie McAllister, CB
As a senior, McAllister shined in limited action with Gonzaga High School, cementing himself as a strong college prospect. Rated a three-star cornerback, McAllister chose Stanford Over Virginia Tech, Marshall and Charlotte.
Landon McComber, LB
McComber is a physical player and was a fierce presence at linebacker for Gorman, who went 11-1 and won the Las Vegas D-5 state championship this season, his final year of high school. A highly touted three-star prospect, McComber fielded offers from UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Cal, Boston College, Georgia and Michigan among many others, but ultimately chose Stanford.
Adam Shovlin, DE
Playing both as tight end and a defensive end in high school, the three-star out of Lawrenceville School in New Jersey is being recruited as a defensive player, where his 6’4”, 250 frame makes him more of a speed rusher, with an exceptional ability to get to the quarterback. With a plethora of offers, Shovlin chose to play at Stanford over Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, USC and Rutgers, among others.
Nusi Taumoepeau, LB
Taumoepeau is coming off of a senior year to remember. Finishing his final campaign at Westlake High School in Utah with 88 tackles and 13 sacks, he was the driving force of the defense all year long. A four-star prospect, Taumoepeau chose Stanford over Cal, BYU, Utah, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Boise State, Iowa State, Miami and Oregon State, among others.
Liam Thorpe, WR
As a senior at Hun High School in Princeton, New Jersey, Thorpe caught 41 passes for 1,031 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games. While on defense, he doubled as a safety as well where he intercepted a pass. A three-star prospect, Thorpe opted to head out to California and play at The Farm over offers from Boston College, Dartmouth, Duke, Hawaii, Rutgers, among others.
Emeka Ugorji, OT
A 6’4”, 275 pound tackle from South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, Ugorji is a massive pick up for the Cardinal, who have struggled with both depth and consistency at the offensive line for the last couple of seasons. A three-star recruit, Ugorji chose Stanford over 23 other offers, with his most notable ones coming from SMU, Arizona State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Baylor.
Donte Utu, S
From Punahou High School in Honolulu, Utu starred for the Buff n’Blue despite the school’s 3-9 record. Standing at 6’1”, 170, Utu is not the biggest guy out there, but has a very high motor and will always be one of the most aggressive players out there. A three-star recruit, Utu chose Stanford over his 15 other offers, most notably from Boise State, Hawaii, San Diego State and San Jose State.
Mickey Vaccarello, LB
With Gaethan Bernadel and Tristan Sinclair both gone, the Cardinal will need to fill the massive hole left at linebacker, and while he may not play right away, Vaccarello could be a diamond in the rough pickup. From Peters Township in Pennsylvania, Vaccarello was a three-star recruit and while he also received offers from programs such as Boston College, Duquesne, Miami (OH) and Syracuse, he opted to play for Stanford.
Josh Williams, OG
Another big lineman pickup, Williams' size is of glaring note, as he will come in listed at 6 '4”, 300 pounds and figures to be a potential impact player right off the bat. A star at Haverford School in Pennsylvania, Williams will be a nice addition for depth on the offensive line. With 19 other offers, he chose Stanford over most notably Cal, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Penn State, among others.
Zak Yamauchi, OG
Committing back in 2022, Yamauchi will join the Cardinal in 2025 after serving a two year mission. The former Bishop Gorman standout will join an offensive line in dire need of as much help as possible, giving Yamauchi the opportunity to really make a name for himself. A three-star prospect, Yamauchi chose Stanford over Arizona, Colorado, Cal, Boston College, Fresno State, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, San Diego State and Washington State, among others.
Reiman Zebert, TE
There is a lot of competition in the tight end room, but Zebert joins the Cardinal after a strong high school career at Platteview High School in Nebraska saw him finish with 11 total touchdowns in three years, including a seven score campaign his junior year. A three-star prospect, Zebert fielded 10 offers, but chose Stanford over Duke, Arkansas, Kansas State, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Wyoming.