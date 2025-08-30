Stanford Football: Future Opponents to Keep an Eye on During Bye Week
The Stanford football season began last Saturday, when they travelled to the island of Hawaii to play a Week 0 contest against the Rainbow Warriors. It was a less than ideal start, as the Cardinal lost 23-20. There was a lot of good and a lot of bad throughout the game, which has fans wondering whether or not they should continue to hope for more from the Cardinal this season.
Although fans may be disappointed, there is a full season of football to be played, and the Cardinal still have tons of potential for the upcoming season.
In Stanford’s remaining 11 games, they play some strong teams. They travel on the road to BYU next weekend, before playing Boston College in their home opener. Then, they follow with Virginia on the road before playing San Jose State back at home.
Then, they go to SMU and stay home against Florida State, before going down to Miami. Three of their final four games of the year are at home, playing Pitt on The Farm, then going to North Carolina, then back at home for Cal and Notre Dame to end the year.
But in the Cardinal’s bye week, let’s take a look at each of Stanford’s future opponents’ games this weekend.
Stanford's future opponent's Week 1 Schedule
BYU hosts FCS Portland State, hoping to get their season off to a hot start. Boston College hosts Fordham, another FCS school, in their own home opener. Virginia hosts a fun test, Coastal Carolina, in a great power four vs group of five matchup that could go either way.
San Jose State played Friday night, where they host Central Michigan 16-14 in their home opener. SMU plays host to instate rival East Texas A&M, who takes a short trip to Dallas for their season opener.
Florida State possibly has the toughest game of them all, as they host the eighth ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in what should be an amazing early-season matchup. Coming off of a 2-10 year, the Seminoles will look to get back pointed in the right direction, but are faced with a tough test.
Miami has an equally tough game, playing host to sixth ranked Notre Dame, who is coming off a national championship appearance. Pitt hosts FCS Duquesne, ready to start strong before a tough road test at West Virginia in Week 3.
North Carolina hosts TCU on Monday night on primetime for Bill Belichick's college football debut. That’s gonna be a good one and should draw a pretty sizable tv audience. Cal goes on the road to former Pac 12 rival Oregon State, hoping to get an early year win over a tough opponent.
Stanford may be on a bye week this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some great football available to watch. So sit back, relax, and get to know some of the Cardinal’s opponents before they match up this season.