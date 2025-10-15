Stanford Football Rolling with Veteran Captains For Florida State Tilt
In just a few days, the Stanford Cardinal (2-4, 1-2 ACC) will take the field for another big matchup when Florida State comes to town for the annual Homecoming Game. Needing a win to get their season back on track after a dismal loss to SMU, the Cardinal are ready to go.
But before the Cardinal fully lock in for another big game, the team first announced who the two weekly captains are that will join season long captains Sam Roush and Collin Wright for the opening coin toss. This week, veteran wide receiver Bryce Farrell and punter Aidan Flintoft are the lucky recipients of the honor.
Farrell, who is the longest tenured player on the team, and part of the program since 2020, earns the honor in the midst of what has been a breakout campaign for the speedster from Thousand Oaks.
Playing sparingly at wide receiver for most of his career, Farrell has become an integral part of the offense in 2025 so far, having a career high of 20 catches for 389 yards and a touchdown, averaging well over 19 yards per catch.
Overall, Farrell has only played games at wide receiver in three out of his six seasons at Stanford, amassing a total of 56 catches for 712 yards and three touchdowns over the course of his career. But Farrell has brought value to the special teams unit since he joined the program out of high school, with his speed allowing him to be deployed as a return specialist.
However, in the classroom, Farrell has gained a very strong reputation, being named to the ACC All-Academic Team last season and is a three-time Pac-12 Academic Roll selection (2021, 2022 and 2023).
Flintoft, a junior punter from Pacific Palisades, California, is in his second full season as Stanford's starting punter, taking over the job near the end of his freshman season in 2023. This season however, Flintoft is enjoying a very strong season, with 29 punts averaging 42.5 yards and a long of 62, also managing to pin four punts inside the 20 yard line.
In total for his career, Flintoft has punted the ball 102 times (42.7 average) with his longest being the 62 yarder from this season. He has also accumulated 4,355 punting yards over the course of his college career. He was also an ACC All-Academic Team selection in 2024.
Prior to his Stanford career, Flintoft punted at Oaks Christian High School under head coach Charlie Collins. Earning many accolades for his dominant high school career including being named an Army All-American, a Polynesian Bowl All-Star, a MaxPreps First-Team All-American among many, many others, Flintoft finished his prep career as the nation's highest ranked punter/kicker recruit by PrepStar and was ranked in the top five by both ESPN and 247Sports.
The Cardinal may be playing a very tough team in Florida State, but they are also facing the Seminoles at their most vulnerable. Starting the season at 3-0, including earning a big opening week win over Alabama, the Seminoles have since dropped three straight and are 3-3, with any shot at the College Football Playoff essentially gone.
Stanford will look to take full advantage of the state of Florida State and deliver a big upset win for the fans. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (PDT) and will air on ESPN/ACC Network.